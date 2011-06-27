  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G Coupe
  4. Used 2011 INFINITI G Coupe
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 INFINITI G Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 G Coupe
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all G Coupes for sale
List Price Range
$9,995 - $14,995
Used G Coupe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Reliable, looks good, performs well

Dexter Haven, 06/01/2017
G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car certified pre-owned in 2104 with 28k miles. I canceled the dealer's extended warranty after a few days, which would have been a waste of $2,800, as I suspected. Since, it is now 2017, and I have not needed any repairs, other than new tires, which was my choice for a softer grip on the street. I didn't drive it for a few weeks and had to jump start it once. That was the only inconvenience, besides the battery on the keychain dying on me, and I almost got stranded, since they didn't tell me how to start the car with a dead fob. You take the key out of the underside, open the door manually, and insert the dead fob into the dashboard above your left knee. That should allow it to start. Then order a replacement battery on Amazon and install it yourself. It's easy to do and saves a trip to the dealer and some money. One con: the car sits too low for me and offers a poor view of the street, compared to an SUV. Getting in and out is a pain. I'm 6'2", though. I talked to a car guy who said the Infiniti lasts a long time. Other models I have seen here, like the Range Rover Evoque, seem to always break down. So the Infinit gives some peace of mind there. I might get a Nissan Rogue, though, to have a higher perch and more interior room. This G37x a sharp sports car, though.

Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

Drive one and you'll be hooked

James Costello, 12/16/2016
IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I'm on my third Infinity after owning makes from almost every major car maker, foreign and domestic. I'm into cars that have style, power and luxury and the Infinity G-37S has it all and then some. Moreover, it has a price point well below other makes in the same category. None of my Infinitys have required anything more than oil and filter change over the last five years, except for a battery replacement. Fuel consumption is close to 20 miles per gallon in town(where I mostly drive), which I don't think is bad for a 350hp car. It's a real treat to drive a car with paddle shifters and be able to switch from drive to sport mode. This car comes with all the extras that most people could ever want and reliability seems built in by the manufacturer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all G Coupes for sale

Related Used 2011 INFINITI G Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles