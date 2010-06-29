Update for Fall 2018 - 2018 Honda Odyssey Long-Term Road Test

2018 Honda Odyssey: Update for Fall 2018

by Mike Schmidt, Senior Manager, Vehicle Testing Operations

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2018 Honda Odyssey is still hard at work in our test fleet. It spends most of its days now in the holding pattern of family life. Take the kids to school in the morning. Pick them up in the afternoon. Then it's off to basketball practice and later the grocery store. Every so often it sneaks away for a weekend out of town. By and large, however, we've settled into what we expect the majority of minivan owners do with their Odysseys on a regular basis.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

As a result of its now heavily urban use, our average lifetime fuel economy is creeping closer to the EPA city estimates. We're now down just below 21 mpg overall. We find the onboard mpg meter tends to estimate 1%-2% higher than our actual fuel economy during city-heavy fills. We've seen it range as high as 5% over long highway drives.

Average lifetime mpg: 20.8

EPA mpg rating: 22 combined (19 city/28 highway)

Best fill mpg: 30.2

Best range: 450.5 miles

Current odometer: 10,373 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.