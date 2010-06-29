2018 Honda Odyssey Long-Term Road Test - New Updates

by Mike Schmidt, Senior Manager, Vehicle Testing Operations

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2018 Honda Odyssey is still hard at work in our test fleet. It spends most of its days now in the holding pattern of family life. Take the kids to school in the morning. Pick them up in the afternoon. Then it's off to basketball practice and later the grocery store. Every so often it sneaks away for a weekend out of town. By and large, however, we've settled into what we expect the majority of minivan owners do with their Odysseys on a regular basis.

See full article and comment.

by Brent Romans, Senior Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

What kind of vehicle would you want to drive to your own wedding? Ferrari? Classic American iron? How about a 2018 Honda Odyssey?

Yep, Carlos Lago drove the van to his wedding last month in Santa Barbara. How's that for a vote of confidence? Calvin Kim also drove the Odyssey up to San Francisco. And later in the month, Mike Schmidt hauled his family of four to San Diego for a day trip. Heavy use in August gave our crew plenty of opportunities to opine about what they do and don't like about our new people mover.

See full article and comment.

by Mike Schmidt, Senior Manager, Vehicle Testing Operations

Where Did We Drive It?

We purchased our 2018 Honda Odyssey in June from a dealership in Kentucky. So half of June and into July consisted of Dan Edmunds driving the minivan back to California. It wasn't a straight shot either. His meandering path home took him through 10 states and covered 5,150 miles. Two days after its return, the van was already off on family road trips and cargo-hauling errands around town. When July ended, we'd owned the Odyssey for a little more than a month and had already amassed 7,300 miles.

See full article and comment.

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

The 2018 Honda Odyssey drives better, has a more refined powertrain, and offers more clever technology and interior features than Odysseys of old. So we bought one to live with for a year. Will we still think it's superior to a three-row crossover after 20,000 miles?

See full article and comment.