Update for 2020 - 2018 Honda Odyssey Long-Term Road Test

2018 Honda Odyssey: Update for 2020

by Mike Schmidt, Senior Manager, Vehicle Testing Operations

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2018 Honda Odyssey has come a long way since we purchased it in June 2018. We can still count on it to deliver the multifunctional-minivan goods. We continue to enjoy its versatility and kid-friendliness. After all, kid-friendliness is parent-friendliness. A routine barrage of carpet Cheerios, snacks on-the-go and muddy soccer cleats is testing its interior durability, however.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

A year of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders has limited the miles driven since our last update, but it hasn't done much to help our fuel economy. Our average now sits at 16.6 mpg. All other fuel economy milestones remain unchanged.

Average lifetime mpg: 16.6

EPA mpg rating: 22 combined (19 city/28 highway)

Best fill mpg: 30.2

Best range: 450.5 miles

Current odometer: 26,644 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

Our most recent dealership visit included routine maintenance and a dose of recalls.

First was the routine Service B: fresh oil, new oil filter and we added a tire rotation.

Next came the less routine: The rear brake pads needed replacing. We've seen this from Hondas before. The tendency of the anti-locking braking system to share the stopping work between all brakes causes the otherwise underutilized rears to wear out early. At the same time we replaced the front pads. They had a little life remaining. But stop-and-go driving had aged them prematurely and, frankly, it was convenient. We also swallowed our pride and requested a four-wheel alignment to remedy a (literal) run-in with that annoyingly tall curb in front of our house.

Finally, Honda addressed several recalls. Here is a breakdown of those:

Recall 20-012: Replace clips for floor harness and moonroof drain tube

Recall 20-024: Replace both left and right exterior sliding-door handle cables and bush joints

Recall 20-047: Update the gauge control software

Recall 20-059: Update rear camera software

Total Cost: $1,117.67