Update for 2019 - 2018 Honda Odyssey Long-Term Road Test

2018 Honda Odyssey: Update for 2019

by Mike Schmidt, Senior Manager, Vehicle Testing Operations

Where Did We Drive It?

Since the last update, our 2018 Honda Odyssey has remained in an urban holding pattern. From the perspective of utility, that is fantastic news. The minivan continues to do everything we ask of it without talking back. Well, not too much. We are starting to experience some of the quibbles we've heard about from fellow Odyssey owners on the forums. A few items have grown past the quibble stage and graduated to legitimate concerns. We'll get into those below.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

This is the first update where our overall fuel economy dipped below EPA estimates. A steady serving of city driving and stop-and-go Los Angeles traffic is taking a toll. Month after month of declining mpg brings us now to a 17.4 mpg lifetime average. We have some weekend getaways planned in the coming months and expect our mpg to creep back up, even if only slightly.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.4

EPA mpg rating: 22 combined (19 city/28 highway)

Best fill mpg: 30.2

Best range: 450.5 miles

Current odometer: 19,389 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

Our Odyssey recently requested a B1 service. That involved an oil change, oil filter replacement and tire rotation. Since we drove the van while California wildfires were burning locally, we also elected to change out the cabin air filter at this service. This covers the normal items on our to-do list. There's more.

Remember those concerns we mentioned above? Here's our list: (1) a clunky feel from the steering rack, noticed especially during parking lot maneuvers; (2) a rattle at idle after a cold start — for example, after the car was parked overnight; (3) a rear hatch that was opening in a jerky fashion; and finally, (4) a key fob that didn't work all of the time.

Some strategically placed lubricant seems to have fixed the clunk we felt. We feared the worst with the cold-start rattle. The morning of our appointment was the first time we heard it and the dealer ultimately returned a "could not replicate" diagnosis. We weren't too happy, but oddly enough, it hasn't happened since. New struts fixed the wonky rear hatch opening. And we replaced the key fob battery ourselves. That was an easy one.