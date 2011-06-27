  1. Home
Used 2003 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews

485 reviews
A long term friend

ELAINE LICARI, 04/03/2016
LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
37 of 37 people found this review helpful

I hate to sell this car after 13 years of great service. The only reason I am buying a new car is b/c the 2003 has 180,000 miles and I didn't want to push the luck I had for so long. When I went to buy another Honda CRV (stick with a winner), there was another car on the lot just like mine (except it had automatic transmission and mine was manual). It had 400,000 miles on it. I now own a 2016 Honda CRV based on the great experience I had with the 2003, but I must admit, despite the additional bells & whistles on the newer car, I definitely miss my 2003. In addition, I see many of that model on the road after all these years. I wish I could buy another 2003 but brand new.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A/C On Elm Street

jboo, 07/19/2010
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Yes, another A/C nightmare story! I am on my 6th, yes SIXTH, A/C since I bought this otherwise nifty car new in 2003. Not happy here, however, the A/C guy is thrilled.

3 yrs and counting...

esteeze, 10/26/2006
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Have had my CR-V for 3 years now, and it has generally been an excellent vehicle. It is used mostly for daily work commuting (about 25 miles round trip), in a hilly, city environment. Also used as 2nd vehicle to carry our 3 kids, and for carrying tailgating equipment (during football season... Roll Tide!).

Great Reliability and Safe Too

Chad, 11/04/2009
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

This car was a fantastic buy for my family. After 140,000 miles and nothing more than oil changes, brakes and tires it was tragically destroyed in a pretty serious car accident. $15k in damage later and on one was seriously injured. Never had any issues with A/C... We liked this car so much, we found the exact same car and bought it with the insurance money.

Best Car I have Ever Owned!

Chris, 11/05/2015
EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
44 of 47 people found this review helpful

My 2003 CRV EX with over 242,000 miles has been the absolute BEST car I have ever owned in terms or reliability, minimal repairs and overall performance in all weather conditions. The only complaint I have is the driver side door lock actuator which needed replacement and apparently has been an issue with this year Honda. However, when I decided to buy a new car for business needs, I choose another CRV without hesitation.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
