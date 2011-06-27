  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid
  4. Used 2014 Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Accord Plug-In Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,780
See Accord Plug-In Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG46
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)47/46 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)573.4/561.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.2 gal.
Combined MPG46
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower196 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,780
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,780
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,780
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,780
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.6 cu.ft.
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight3799 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.6 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume111.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track62.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Exterior Colors
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Burnished Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,780
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
225/50R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,780
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
See Accord Plug-In Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2014 Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles