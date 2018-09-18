  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(38)
2019 GMC Terrain SUV

Type:

What’s new

  • Upgraded rearview camera for cars with 8-inch touchscreen
  • New appearance packages
  • Minor tweaks to feature availability
  • Part of the second Terrain generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and upscale interior
  • Optional 2.0-liter engine is efficient and powerful
  • Touchscreen interfaces are intuitive and easy to use
  • Price with options runs higher than average for the class
  • Advanced safety tech restricted to pricey upper trim levels
  • Disappointing base and diesel engines
  • Less cargo space behind the back seat than most competitors
MSRP Starting at
$25,000
Save as much as $8,735
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $8,735 with Edmunds

2019 GMC Terrain SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Terrain does Edmunds recommend?

It's hard to recommend the lower-trim Terrains. If you're looking to save money, you could opt for the nearly identical but less expensive Chevy Equinox. At the same time, the top-tier Denali trim is priced against more luxurious and capable vehicles. To that end, we recommend the SLT, which gets you a handful of luxury features along with a solid spread of tech features and access to a full range of option packages. In particular, the Driver Alert I package and Driver Alert II package add active safety features that are standard on a lot of competitors. We also strongly recommend upgrading to the 2.0-liter engine as it bests the lethargic 1.5-liter and loud, unrefined diesel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.5 / 10

At higher trim levels, and with some added option packages, the 2019 GMC Terrain can be a pretty appealing vehicle. That's a striking contrast to the base model, which is disappointing to drive, has none of the active safety features some competitors provide standard, and doesn't offer a way to upgrade without paying a shocking amount more. With a price delta between "bare-bones" and "well-equipped" that can pretty easily exceed $10,000 (and tops out around $20,000 for "fully loaded") when new, talking about the Terrain is like talking about more than one vehicle.

At the lower end of the spectrum, shoppers can easily find alternatives that ride and drive better. Case in point, a midtrim Honda CR-V is all-around more practical and better to drive. Opt for a higher-specced Terrain, and the equation changes a bit. A top-tier Mazda CX-5, for example, has a more upscale-feeling interior for less money and is more engaging to drive. But a properly equipped Terrain is quicker in a straight line, has more towing capacity, and offers a wider array of optional features.

The Terrain has other shortcomings: mediocre ride quality, oddball transmission buttons, and a cargo space deficit compared to top competitors. But if you're looking to tow and want a loaded, near-luxury small SUV (or a ton of USB ports) and you're willing to pay the price premium, the GMC Terrain occupies a unique position in its class.

2019 GMC Terrain models

The 2019 GMC Terrain seats five people and is available in four trim levels: the base SL, SLE, SLT and Denali. Distinctly for this segment, there are three engine options: two gas and one diesel. All come standard with front-wheel drive, but they can be optioned with all-wheel drive. A knob in AWD-equipped Terrains allows drivers to switch between all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive on the fly.

The base SL trim can only be had with the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (170 hp, 203 lb-ft of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, two USB ports for the front seats, two charging-only USB ports for the rear, front and rear 110-volt power outlets, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. GM's Teen Driver system and OnStar emergency communications are also standard. Trailering equipment is the only major optional upgrade available for the SL. Beyond that, it can't be upgraded. In fact, only three paint colors are available, and only white doesn't come with an added cost.

Despite adding nearly $3,000 to the cost, the SLE trim pads on only an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a compact spare tire, a handful of interior trim-piece upgrades and extra color choices. However, the SLE also gets access to a host of options and packages.

Packages include the Driver Convenience package, which offers an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, roof rails and remote ignition. The Infotainment I package adds an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, an enhanced rearview camera, a color gauge cluster display, an SD card reader, two extra USB ports in the center console box, and a 110-volt outlet for the rear seat. The Driver Alert I package adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, and GM's Safety Alert seat that vibrates the driver's seat in response to the various warning systems. Some of these add-ons can be had individually, along with a panoramic sunroof and trailering equipment.

If you don't want your Terrain to be too shiny, opt for the Black Edition appearance package, which is available for the SLE and the SLT. But if you'd like your Terrain extra shiny, check off the box for the Chrome package that's available for the SLT.

Stepping up to the SLT trim also gets you leather upholstery and the Driver Convenience and Infotainment I packages (except for navigation). Upgrades for the SLT include the Driver Alert I package and the Driver Alert II package, which adds low-speed forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. The Infotainment II package adds navigation and a seven-speaker Bose stereo system. Also available is the Preferred package, which includes a hands-free and programmable power liftgate, driver-seat memory settings, a six-way power passenger seat and a heated steering wheel.

The SLE and the SLT come standard with the 1.5-liter engine, but both can be optioned with the other engines. The more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (252 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) comes with dual exhaust tips, upgraded brakes and larger wheels. Also available is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (137 hp, 240 lb-ft of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. GMC estimates the diesel will return 40 mpg highway. Equipping the diesel engine also adds the Driver Convenience package for the SLE and the Preferred package for the SLT.

At the top of the Terrain range is the Denali, which can only be had with the 2.0-liter engine. The Denali receives unique styling cues and interior trim, as well as Denali-specific 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, and most of the equipment from the above option packages. One exception is the Driver Alert II package, which remains optional. The Denali's Comfort package adds ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, as well as a wireless phone charging pad. Its Advanced Safety package includes a surround-view parking camera system and an automated parking system.

A panoramic sunroof is optional on all but the base SL.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the GMC Terrain SLT (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall6.5 / 10
Driving6.0
Comfort6.5
Interior6.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.5

Driving

6.0
The base engine lacks power, and its transmission is slow-witted. The focus on fuel economy all but eliminates snappy acceleration and quick pedal response. Elsewhere it's better. The brakes feel good, and the Terrain handles curves and corners with composure. The optional 2.0-liter is a major improvement in acceleration and drivability. The diesel is very loud and causes excessive vibration.

Acceleration

5.5
The 1.5-liter turbocharged engine delivers decent zip at low speeds, but acceleration falls off as the transmission runs for its highest gears to save fuel. Good in theory, but awful when trying to merge or pass. Our as-tested 0-60 mph time was 9.3 seconds, highlighting the Terrain's leaden pace.

Braking

7.0
The brakes bite smoothly and evenly, with a good relationship between pedal pressure and actual stopping power. Initially, the pedal feels a little soft, but it firms up after a few millimeters of travel. The Terrain stopped from 60 mph in 126 feet in our testing, a decent result for a compact SUV.

Steering

6.5
The steering is slow, making for a lot of mush to steer through before the Terrain starts to change direction in earnest. The steering effort weights up nicely at highway speeds, imparting more confidence and a sense of stability.

Handling

7.0
Capable and balanced on twisty roads, the Terrain keeps body roll in check. You won't mistake it for a Ford Escape, a Mazda CX-5 or other sportier rival since it lacks the necessary suspension tuning or tire grip. But through turns at reasonably high speeds, the Terrain remains stable and composed.

Drivability

5.5
Good braking and competent handling can't make up for a weak base engine and languid transmission. When you need immediate speed, the accelerator is mushy and lifeless, while engine speed and downshifts exhibit noticeable lag and delay. Doesn't inspire confidence when highway merging or passing. The 2.0-liter is much better, but the diesel's excessive noise and vibration will likely make it a non-starter for many.

Comfort

6.5
Poorly placed central air vents and stifling leather upholstery aside, the Terrain is quite comfortable, at least at rest. On the road, it's prone to regular low-impact shock, vibration and jostling on even moderately rough roads. The seats are good, though, and the cabin keeps outside noise at bay.

Seat comfort

6.5
The firm but not rigid seats are comfortable overall and hold up well over long miles. But they're somewhat compact. Bigger and broader passengers might find them constricting. The bolsters are relatively flat and low, and the seatbacks are a bit narrow. The rear seats are comfortable, but the cushions are somewhat flat.

Ride comfort

5.0
This Terrain rides surprisingly poorly on regular pavement. Even mildly bumpy streets send shock waves into the cabin, resulting in a steady hum of shakes and vibrations. Your mother would probably notice and ask if something's wrong. Not up to par for the segment.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Road and tire noise is limited to a muted, dull hum on most road surfaces. Some wind noise leaks in at the front pillars, but it's muted and acceptable. But the relative serenity is broken by a suspension that transmits too much road shake and shudder into the cabin — more mail truck than GMC.

Climate control

6.5
The control layout is simple other than the four buttons for vent mode, an excessive number. The central vertical vents distribute air poorly, but the steering wheel heats up nicely. The seats offer cushion-only or cushion-and-seatback heating, a nice feature. Ventilated seats are only available on the Denali trim.

Interior

6.0
The interior is attractive and well-configured, but some controls are awkwardly placed. Taller drivers will want the steering wheel to extend farther. The panoramic sunroof cuts into rear headroom for taller folks, but overall this is a roomy cabin with ample space for shoulders, legs and elbows.

Ease of use

5.0
Control placement is a mixed bag — the headlight switch is by your knee, and Snow mode is in the center console. Worst is the Terrain's unnecessarily clumsy transmission interface — buttons and pull switches are placed below the climate controls. There's no way to avoid using those on every drive.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The low seat bolsters make it easy to slide into front and rear seats. The doors open between 60 and 75 degrees, making for a wide opening. The step-in height is low enough for most passengers to get in and out with minimal effort.

Driving position

6.5
Plenty of seat adjustment up and down, as well as fore and aft seat travel. The wide range of adjustment should suit most drivers. Taller drivers might wish for more steering wheel extension so they won't need to sit too close or upright to the steering wheel.

Roominess

7.5
Headroom up front is decent, although the sloping roofline and panoramic sunroof lower the ceiling and may infringe on the headroom of taller drivers and passengers. Also there's plenty of space between arms, elbows and door panels, which helps this small SUV feel larger.

Visibility

6.0
The forward view is truckish in that the deep, angled dash makes it hard to know where the front really is. The front side windows offer a good view; the view is less so out the rear side windows. The rearmost side windows are more decorative than useful, and the rear window is too narrow.

Quality

7.0
The Terrain shares the same solid feeling as most GMC trucks and SUVs. There's a solidity to the sheet metal, upholstery and interior materials that imparts confidence and a sense of safety. The cabin materials aren't particularly special, but they look and feel high-quality.

Utility

7.0
The Terrain doesn't offer an abundance of cargo space compared to some rivals, but it can handle most routine hauling and cargo needs. Some of its more thoughtful features — such as small trays and cubbies and a fold-flat front passenger seat — offer an edge.

Small-item storage

8.0
Plenty of bins, trays and pockets available to hold personal items. The cutout above the glovebox for a front passenger's mobile device is a thoughtful detail, as are the trays in the rear door panels. Storage options are clearly designed with family and passengers of all ages in mind.

Cargo space

7.0
With rear seats folded, the Terrain's 63 cubic feet of cargo space lags behind benchmarks (space in the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV-4). But a fold-flat front passenger seat is a nice touch. The power liftgate and low liftover height make cargo loading easy, too.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
LATCH anchors are easy to find and connect to, and there's plenty of space for forward-facing seats. Rear-facing seats fit well as long as the driver and front passenger can keep their seats reasonably forward. There's no top tether for the middle seat, but there's one in the rear seatback.

Towing

7.0
Our test car, with its 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, is rated to tow up to 1,500 pounds, about the same as most other four-cylinder-powered SUVs in the class. The diesel manages the same, but the optional 2.0-liter turbo-four can tow as much as 3,500 pounds.

Technology

7.5
The Terrain deserves high marks for its tech. Plenty of features are standard throughout the lineup, multiple driver aids are available, and six USB ports help ensure that all devices get charged. Navigation comes with strings attached, though.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. Apple CarPlay beats GMC's native software for ease of use, but the standard system works fine for those outside the Apple/Android ecosystem. Six (!) USB ports for device charging. One is even the new USB-C standard.

Driver aids

7.5
Forward collision warning system has adjustable sensitivity (pick your preferred threshold of panic). Lane keeping assist is insistent, almost intrusive, to keep you within the lines. The Safety Alert seat remains an innovation that some will prefer to beeps and flashes.

Voice control

7.0
The GMC native software and Apple CarPlay both decipher speech commands fairly well. CarPlay understands natural speech slightly better, but it relies on an internet connection. The native software requires staying within well-defined prompts and parameters.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 GMC Terrain.

5 star reviews: 34%
4 star reviews: 8%
3 star reviews: 11%
2 star reviews: 21%
1 star reviews: 26%
Average user rating: 3.0 stars based on 38 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • off-roading
  • road noise
  • ride quality
  • spaciousness
  • wheels & tires
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • transmission
  • interior
  • acceleration
  • lights
  • seats
  • climate control
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • maintenance & parts
  • technology
  • infotainment system
  • doors
  • sound system
  • safety
  • oil
  • visibility
  • brakes
  • towing
  • value
  • warranty
  • handling & steering

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Downsized from 2017/2019 Denali Acadia to Terrain
LOVEMY2019TERRAINDENALI,
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I was skeptical at first only have my 2017 GMC Acadia Denali. We were rear-ended in Sept 2018. We were all safe in the Acadia, the insurance company deemed it a total lose. I was just glad that our injuries were not bad. GMC builds solid SUVS and that is why I went back to GMC. I have owed many vehicles in my lifetime, ie; Mercedes, Porsche, Cadillac's but I keep coming back to the GM brand for safety. So, when I went into the Dealership 2 weeks ago, they said, take a look at the Terrain, I was not hesitate because I did like the BOLD look of it from 2018. So, I was hesitate about the 4 speed transmission, but after driving it for 2 weeks I do NOT feel as if I lost anything other than space (sometimes wasted) from the Acadia, when I am driving myself. I am a care giver for my mother and I found the ease of putting her wheel chair in the back of my Terrain to be quite easy. I say to anyone looking to buy/lease a SUV, TAKE A LOOK AT THE 2019 GMC TERRAIN, great value for your hard working monies.

3 out of 5 stars, PAINFULLY UNCOMFORTABLE
Gina,
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

My lease on my Acadia SLT2 was coming to a end and since I loved the Acadia and my kids are all driving now I down sized. I leased the terrain "Denali" thought it was top of the line but missing safety features my Acadia had. I was disappointed but could live without them. What I can't live without is comfortable seats!! The most uncomfortable short hard seats, the whole cockpit is of very poor design. Price was high and options and comfort low. I will say if you are not tall it may be ok, and it does drive smooth and quiet. But for the taller driver stay away I think the seat is just to short so no leg support which means you will be seating on you tail bone!! Don't make the PAINFULLY bad decision I did.

2 out of 5 stars, Disappointed
Michelle,
Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Purchased my 2019 Denali terrain on10/31018 and the entertainment system has not worked right since I got it. Been to the shop one time already, and still isn’t fixed. Also warning signs for “ service transmission “ on it has already started coming on, and it doesn’t even have 2500 miles on it. Breaks are scrubbing also.So disappointed in my terrain. Cost to much for the quality of the vehicle.

5 out of 5 stars, Former Cadillac owner
Big Harry,
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

it’s been one year since we purchased our 2019 terrain. During the year the car was brought back to the dealer 1 time. That was for a oil change and tire rotation. We are very satisfied with our purchase since the car is very dependable, and it is so easy to get in and out of the car. Being older this could be a problem buying a low car making excess difficult.

Write a review

See all 38 reviews

Features & Specs

SLE 4dr SUV features & specs
SLE 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$28,100
MPG 26 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
SLE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SLE 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$29,800
MPG 24 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
SLT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SLT 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$32,600
MPG 24 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
SLT 4dr SUV features & specs
SLT 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$30,900
MPG 26 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all 2019 GMC Terrain SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Terrain safety features:

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts the driver to perpendicular oncoming traffic when reversing out of a driveway or parking space.
Side Blind Zone Alert
Monitors blind spots for traffic, warning the driver when an obstacle is present.
Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates the driver seat cushion to provide physical alerts from safety systems.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

GMC Terrain vs. the competition

GMC Terrain vs. GMC Acadia

The GMC Acadia is the Terrain's big brother. The Acadia is a larger SUV that offers three rows of seating and more cargo capacity, but it's not quite as big as the Chevy Traverse or Buick Enclave. It has an optional V6 that delivers solid acceleration. Beyond that, you'll see a lot of the same technology and comfort features. If you like the Terrain but need more room, the Acadia might be worth checking out.

Compare GMC Terrain & GMC Acadia features

GMC Terrain vs. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is an easy compact SUV to recommend: It's roomy, practical and comfortable to live with. And with the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, the Honda is both good to drive and more fuel-efficient than most competitors. It's not the most stylish choice, but it is one of our favorites in the class. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V to find out more.

Compare GMC Terrain & Honda CR-V features

GMC Terrain vs. Ford Edge

The Ford Edge is a bit of an odd duck: It's a midsize SUV, but it only has two rows of seating. It has plenty of cargo and seating space and a number of optional engines. The Edge Sport comes with a surprisingly powerful V6. Overall, the Edge is a well-rounded SUV with a lot of appealing features.

Compare GMC Terrain & Ford Edge features

FAQ

Is the GMC Terrain a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Terrain both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.5 out of 10. You probably care about GMC Terrain fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Terrain gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 32 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Terrain has 29.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Terrain. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 GMC Terrain?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Terrain:

  • Upgraded rearview camera for cars with 8-inch touchscreen
  • New appearance packages
  • Minor tweaks to feature availability
  • Part of the second Terrain generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the GMC Terrain reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Terrain is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Terrain. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Terrain's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 GMC Terrain a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 GMC Terrain is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Terrain and gave it a 6.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Terrain is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Terrain?

The least-expensive 2019 GMC Terrain is the 2019 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,000.

Other versions include:

  • SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $28,100
  • SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $29,800
  • SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $32,600
  • SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $30,900
  • Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,500
  • Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,800
  • SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $33,600
  • SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $33,700
  • SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $31,800
  • SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,000
  • SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $35,500
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Terrain?

If you're interested in the GMC Terrain, the next question is, which Terrain model is right for you? Terrain variants include SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Terrain models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 GMC Terrain

The 2019 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV with seating for five and a range of engine choices. The Terrain was completely redesigned in 2018, vastly improving on what was already a successful product for GMC. That said, in its lower trims the Terrain still lags behind competitors in terms of performance and standard safety equipment. And while higher trims and optional engines improve the vehicle, they also come with a significant increase in cost.

GMC's compact SUV comes standard with a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine that produces 170 horsepower. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 252 hp is available as an optional upgrade for the Terrain. Also available is a frugal 1.6-liter diesel that returns an EPA-estimated 32 mpg in combined driving.

All of the GMC Terrain's engine options can be had in either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive setups. A knob in AWD-equipped Terrains allows drivers to switch between all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive on the fly.

Four trim levels are available for the 2019 Terrain, starting with the base SL trim, and moving up to the near-luxury Terrain Denali. Standard equipment on the SL includes things you'd expect, such as cloth seats, 17-inch wheels, air conditioning, and Bluetooth, as well as some desirable niceties such as keyless entry and start, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Moving up through the trim levels adds more features, including heated, leather-upholstered, power-adjustable front seats; dual-zone climate control; and a larger touchscreen interface. Active safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are available as options, along with a host of luxury upgrades such as a panoramic sunroof and navigation.

The range-topping GMC Terrain Denali includes the full range of upgrades such as ventilated front seats and the option for heated rear seats and a wireless charging pad. The Denali also comes with unique styling cues and interior trim.

If you're in the market for a compact crossover SUV, the Terrain is worth a look for its comfortable interior and upscale feel. Make sure to read our full review of the 2019 GMC Terrain and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal from a dealer near you.

2019 GMC Terrain SUV Overview

The 2019 GMC Terrain SUV is offered in the following styles: SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 GMC Terrain SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Terrain SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Terrain SUV 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Terrain SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Terrain SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Terrain SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SLE, SLT, Denali, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 GMC Terrain SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Terrain SUV?

2019 GMC Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2019 GMC Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,865. The average price paid for a new 2019 GMC Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $8,735 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $8,735 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,130.

The average savings for the 2019 GMC Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 19.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 GMC Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 GMC Terrain SUVS are available in my area?

2019 GMC Terrain SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 3 new 2019 [object Object] Terrain SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,555 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 GMC Terrain SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $13,789 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Terrain SUV available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Terrain SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 GMC Terrain SUV Terrain SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC Terrain for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,765.

Find a new GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,545.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 GMC Terrain SUV and all available trim types: SLE, SLT, SLE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 GMC Terrain SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials

