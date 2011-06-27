Used 1995 Geo Prizm Consumer Reviews

The BEST Car Ever portes , 11/30/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My great Geo Prizm 95 LSI (automatic) just reached 300,000 trouble free miles. That is 60,000 more miles than going to the moon. No special maintenance and no special anything. Just regular oil changes. Only replaced wearable parts such as breaks, alternator, starter, and catalytic converter once or twice. Everything else has been flawless. Report Abuse

1995 1.8 5-speed sedan bobbluesea , 05/01/2013 LSi 4dr Sedan 5 of 6 people found this review helpful 279,000 care-free miles.... Excellent quality! 321,600 continuing care-free miles Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Very reliable car! kf41 , 03/11/2015 LSi 4dr Sedan 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car used 10 years ago not expecting it to last this long. It had 63k miles when I bought it and now has close to 120k mile now. This car is very reliable and starts on the coldest mornings. If you take care of it, it will take care of you and this car has done that. I wish Chevy still made these cars because I would buy another one at the drop of a hat!

What a CAR !!!!! faraaz , 11/28/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have been reading reviews of many owners of this car and it seems this simple car just makes a place in your heart. Just like many other owners, I cannot think of parting away from this car. This car has really been like a reliable partner. I have 5 spd stick shift and It just turned 200K miles and boy that was a proud moment for both of us. It is amazing how such a simple car can be so good and reliable. This is one tough car which looks not so tough. Just regular oil changes, Timing Belt change, Fuel Filter change and tune ups, changed the alternator and Starter once and twice and this car is still going strong. Wish they could make cars like these more.