  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Metro
  4. Used 1994 Geo Metro
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Geo Metro Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Metro
Overview
See Metro Inventory
See Metro Inventory
See Metro Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3Inline 3Inline 3
Combined MPG464040
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/51 mpg38/44 mpg38/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.8/540.6 mi.402.8/466.4 mi.402.8/466.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG464040
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l1.0 l1.0 l
Horsepower49 hp @ 4700 rpm52 hp @ 5700 rpm52 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 3Inline 3Inline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.51.1 in.51.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.7 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.29.8 in.32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.5 in.50.5 in.50.6 in.
Measurements
Length147.4 in.147.4 in.151.4 in.
Curb weight1621 lbs.1650 lbs.1694 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.52.4 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.89.2 in.93.1 in.
Width62.7 in.62.7 in.62.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black Licorice
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Black Licorice
  • White
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
See Metro InventorySee Metro InventorySee Metro Inventory

Related Used 1994 Geo Metro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles