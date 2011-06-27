2021 Ford Transit Crew Van
MSRP range: $37,380 - $52,725
|MSRP
|$40,100
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$38,253
Other years
2021 Ford Transit Crew Van Review
- Highly customizable and configurable
- Pleasant road manners for a van
- Gasoline and diesel engine options
- Optional Sync 3 infotainment system is very user-friendly
- Standard engine may be sluggish with a full load
- Electric parking brake standard on single rear-wheel models
- Standard rear compartment LED lighting
- Parcel Delivery and Adventure Prep packages added to options
- Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Transit Crew Van.
FAQ
Is the Ford Transit Crew Van a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Transit Crew Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Transit Crew Van ranges from 158.4 to 487.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Transit Crew Van. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Ford Transit Crew Van?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Transit Crew Van:
Is the Ford Transit Crew Van reliable?
To determine whether the Ford Transit Crew Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Transit Crew Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Transit Crew Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Ford Transit Crew Van a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford Transit Crew Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Transit Crew Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Transit Crew Van?
The least-expensive 2021 Ford Transit Crew Van is the 2021 Ford Transit Crew Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,380.
Other versions include:
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,730
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,755
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,450
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $39,480
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,500
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $37,380
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,025
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,700
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $38,330
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $39,580
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $50,660
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,425
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,550
- 250 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,600
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,275
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,225
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,005
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $38,655
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $38,530
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $46,315
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,350
- 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,155
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $52,725
- 350 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $48,850
- 250 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,905
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,855
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,300
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $39,605
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,965
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,075
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $39,805
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,175
What are the different models of Ford Transit Crew Van?
If you're interested in the Ford Transit Crew Van, the next question is, which Transit Crew Van model is right for you? Transit Crew Van variants include 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). For a full list of Transit Crew Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
