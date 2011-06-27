2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
What’s new
- New five-passenger version of the existing Transit
- Offers all-wheel drive
- Part of the fifth Transit generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Highly customizable and configurable
- Pleasant road manners for a van
- Gasoline and diesel engine options
- Optional Sync 3 infotainment system is very user-friendly
- Standard engine may be sluggish with a full load
2020 Ford Transit Crew Van Review
The Ford Transit Crew is a new addition to the Transit family that represents the middle ground between the cargo and passenger versions of the Transit. The five-passenger Transit Crew offers two front seats and a second-row three-person bench seat. The rest of the van body is dedicated to cargo space. It's well suited for either commercial use or perhaps the starting point for a family camper conversion.
The Transit Crew doesn't compromise when it comes to safety or available features, and it offers more cargo space than a minivan or large SUV. It's available with a premium infotainment system that includes Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio and navigation. Standard safety features include side-curtain airbags and automated emergency braking, to name a few. All-wheel drive is a new option for 2020 too.
Competing full-size vans might offer a few more modern amenities or a bit more maximum towing power, but the Transit is a strong player. It's a worthwhile consideration for commercial or recreational van shoppers looking for lots of utility at a reasonable price.
Which Transit Crew Van does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Transit Crew Van models
The 2020 Ford Transit Crew is a new trim in the Transit line of cargo and passenger vans. This van offers versatility of use thanks to five-passenger seating as well as ample cargo space. Ford offers the Transit Crew in three payload capacities (150, 250 and 350) as well as three body lengths and roof heights.
Three engines are available in the Transit Crew. The base mill is a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 275 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. A turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 offering (310 hp, 400 lb-ft) is available, as is a turbodiesel 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (210 hp, 369 lb-ft). All three engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
Standard features are fairly basic, so be prepared to pay extra if you're looking for a well-equipped van. Highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, advanced driver safety features, a power-sliding side door, rear heating and air conditioning, and a variety of upfitter packages.
Features & Specs
|350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$38,920
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6500 rpm
|350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$44,765
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6500 rpm
|350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$40,070
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6500 rpm
|250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$44,790
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Transit Crew Van safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Provides a wide-angle view behind the vehicle while you're backing up.
- Side Wind Stabilization
- Helps keep the Transit tracking straight if it is hit by wind gusts.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Sounds an alert if the vehicle drifts out of its lane without the turn signal on.
Ford Transit Crew Van vs. the competition
Ford Transit Crew Van vs. Nissan NV Cargo
The Nissan NV is capable of carrying up to 12 passengers, but it lacks the high-roof option available on the Transit Crew. This choice really boils down to how you plan to use your van. If you're in need of a shuttle van for moving more than five people, consider the NV. If standing up inside takes priority over people moving, the Transit is the better choice.
Ford Transit Crew Van vs. Chevrolet Express Cargo
Chevy's Express Passenger van comes in two versions, a cargo van with an empty cargo hold for contractors and workers or a passenger van available in 12- and 15-passenger versions. The Express lacks the Transit Cargo's high-roof option and uses body-on-frame construction like a truck. As a result, it drives a bit like a truck. It's also the oldest van in the segment by a good margin.
Ford Transit Crew Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offers the best interior design and road manners in the full-size segment. It offers a range of engines and, like the Transit, available all-wheel drive. You can also select from plenty of configurations, including seating for up to 15 passengers and both high- and low-roof options.
