2021 Ford Mustang GT

MSRP range: $36,120 - $45,620
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe Exterior
7.9/10 Expert Rating
MSRP$42,210
Edmunds suggests you pay$39,496
Other years
Ford Mustang for Sale

2021 Ford Mustang Review

Mark Takahashi
  • Strong power from both the four-cylinder and V8 engines
  • Civilized ride and low noise levels
  • Cabin blends modern convenience with retro style
  • Impractical back seat
  • Performance-package ride quality can be harsh
  • Long, heavy doors and mediocre cabin access
  • 480-horsepower, track-focused Mach 1 is available
  • EcoBoost and GT models come standard with Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver aids
  • Bullitt model has been discontinued
  • Previously optional Level 2 Performance package has been discontinued
  • Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015

For more than 55 years, the Mustang has built a reputation for stirring performance at prices that the average shopper could afford. Sure, there have been countless improvements along the way, but the tried-and-true formula of two doors, lots of power and rear-wheel drive remains. This doesn't include the curiously named Mustang Mach-E, which is a completely different all-electric, four-door quasi sedan/SUV.

There are a few changes for the 2021 Ford Mustang. The Bullitt edition is gone, but in return Ford has brought back another historically inspired version: the Mach 1. This revived Mach 1 is the most well-rounded and capable yet and fills in the gap between the GT and the monstrous GT500. It comes standard with many of the performance features that are optional on the GT plus specifically tuned MagneRide adaptive shock absorbers and an available Mach 1-specific Handling package for even greater capability. The Mach 1 also gets a 20-horsepower bump over the standard GT (up to 480 hp from 460 hp) and can be had with the six-speed manual from the GT350 or a quick shifting 10-speed automatic. This Mach 1 is definitely more than just a nostalgic sticker pack.

Overall, the Mustang remains our top muscle car pick, eclipsing the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Charger. How does it do that? Check out our Expert Rating below to read our in-depth evaluation.

What's it like to live with?

Want more real-world information? Check out our long-term test of a 2019 Mustang GT Convertible where we cover the ownership experience over the course of a year. Many of our observations still apply to the current Mustang, whether it's a drop-top or coupe.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team
From a base EcoBoost all the way up to a decked-out V8-powered GT, the Ford Mustang provides ample amounts of style and performance. It also makes the appropriate nods to the Mustang's heritage while staying current with the latest technology features. Among today's muscle cars, the Mustang is hard to beat.
The Mustang GT is impressively quick thanks to its gutsy V8. The brakes are also fittingly firm, giving you plenty of confidence to brake hard. In Edmunds' testing, the GT covered 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds and stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet.

The steering effort changes depending on the drive mode you've selected. Regardless of mode, there's a good amount of feedback for the driver. Even without high-performance summer tires, the Mustang handles corners well thanks to well-managed body roll and impressive overall stability. The 10-speed automatic works very well too. It picks the best gearing without seeming overly busy.
You'll be comfortable for hours in the Mustang, which is quite a feat considering how performance-focused this car is. The seats offer great support and the cabin is fairly quiet. The V8 sounds great, which is precisely what you'll want to hear.

The climate controls are front and center, and well-placed vents evenly distribute cooled air for front passengers. The automatic climate control rarely needs any adjustment once set. The ventilated seats are quick to cool you down on hot days and keep you comfy on long drives.
The controls are thoughtfully placed, and there are enough adjustments in the steering wheel and driver's seat for most owners to find a comfortable driving position. The Mustang's doors are long, which means they're hard to open fully in a tight parking space. Rear passengers will have a hard time stepping past the folded-forward seat when they're squeezing into the back.

Backseat space is limited even for children. Outward visibility is pretty good, though, with relatively narrow windshield pillars and a large enough rear window for a near-full view of what's behind you.
Muscle cars don't exactly scream "high tech," but the Mustang gets high marks for the availability of newer features. Ford's Sync interface has top-notch voice controls, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration. The optional digital instrument panel not only looks cool, but it is functional and is a great secondary control screen.

The advanced safety features (blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, etc.) are well tuned to avoid false alarms. The forward collision warning is appropriately startling. The adaptive cruise control executes with smooth inputs and maintains the set speeds on steep downhills.
The Mustang has a sizable lead in cargo capacity over the Camaro, but the Challenger still has the most. The 13.5-cubic-foot trunk has a wide opening and a low liftover height. Two golf bags can fit across the back with the standard stereo.

Inside, there's just enough space for personal items but not much else. The cupholders and door pockets are merely average. Installing a child's car seat will be tough because of the limited backseat space and the restricted room you have to load it in.
Fuel economy for the V8-powered Mustang GT is about average for the class. We managed 23.6 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route, but it took a lot of restraint to get there. That explains our 15.1 mpg average over the full two-week test time.
In the muscle car category, pricing for the Big Three is pretty much neck and neck. Ford's basic and powertrain warranties are also average for the class. Free scheduled maintenance is not included with the Mustang, though you do get roadside assistance.
The Mustang GT, even without any performance options, is a hoot to drive. It's stable and fast, yet you can also make it a tail-sliding hooligan machine if you want to. The available active exhaust adds an amazing sound to the car and encourages you to drive it hard. It's capable of raucous performance yet it's also a pleasant daily driver. That means it can fit your personality or mood on the fly.

Which Mustang does Edmunds recommend?

For the authentic muscle car experience, we recommend the GT trim that comes with a burly V8 engine. We also suggest sticking with the manual transmission for the full effect, even though the Mustang is marginally quicker and more efficient with the automatic.

Ford Mustang models

The 2021 Ford Mustang is available in five main trim levels: EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT Premium and Mach 1. The standard body style is a two-door coupe. A folding fabric-top convertible version is also offered in all but the Mach 1 trim. Convertibles add more security features and active noise cancellation, but the rear seatbacks are not foldable. There's also the Shelby GT500 that's such a giant leap forward in performance that we cover it in a separate review.

EcoBoost
The entry-level Mustang EcoBoost is powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (310 horsepower, 350 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a 10-speed automatic is available as an option. Feature highlights include:

  • 17-inch wheels
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Limited-slip rear differential
  • Line lock (locks the front wheel brakes to allow for drag-strip burnouts)
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Wi-Fi hotspot
  • Remote monitoring and control through a smartphone app
  • 4.2-inch center display
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced safety features:
    • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
    • Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing)
    • Lane keeping assist (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
    • Automatic high beams

The 2.3L High Performance package is available for the EcoBoost and Premium trims. It adds:

  • Increased power output of 332 hp
  • 19-inch wheels with performance tires
  • Rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
  • Upgraded brakes
  • Sport suspension
  • Shorter rear differential gear ratio
  • Active exhaust system
  • Paddle shifters (automatic only)
  • Unique exterior and interior trim elements

The EcoBoost Handling package can be added to the High Performance engine option and adds:

  • Wider wheels and tires
  • Larger rear spoiler
  • Torsen limited-slip differential
  • Adaptive suspension dampers (MagneRide)

EcoBoost Premium
Adds many convenience, technology and comfort features, such as:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • Heated mirrors
  • Upgraded interior materials
  • Partial leather upholstery
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Nine-speaker audio system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Interior ambient lighting

GT
The GT trim receives a 5.0-liter V8 (460 hp, 420 lb-ft). A six-speed manual is standard, and a 10-speed automatic is optional. The GT has the same features as the standard EcoBoost trim and further adds:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Upgraded brakes
  • Rev-matched downshifts (manual transmission)
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat

GT Premium
Includes the EcoBoost Premium features plus full leather upholstery.

Both GT trims are eligible for the GT Performance package that adds:

  • 19-inch wheels with performance tires
  • Brembo brakes
  • Sport suspension
  • Torsen limited-slip differential

Mach 1
The new Mach 1 model increases power output to 480 hp. Compared to the base GT, you get:

  • Special 19-inch wheels with performance tires
  • Special active exhaust system
  • Mach 1-specific sport suspension with adaptive dampers
  • Mach 1-specific styling details
  • Brembo brakes
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Digital gauge cluster display
  • Nine-speaker audio system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

Besides several aesthetic and mechanical enhancements pulled from the Shelby GT 500, you get:

  • Upgraded features from the GT Performance package
  • Unique active exhaust system
  • Digital instrument panel
  • Cue-ball shift knob (manual transmission)

All Mustangs are eligible for the Ford Safe and Smart package that includes:

  • Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
  • Navigation system

Some extra features that come with the Premium trims, such as the 8-inch touchscreen, are available on the base EcoBoost and GT trims as options. Other significant optional upgrades include:

  • 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system
  • Recaro front sport seats (heating and cooling is not available)
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Exterior and interior styling packages (e.g., the Pony package)
  • Mach 1 Handling package (wider wheels and tires, adjustable top front strut mounts, and special front bumper and rear spoiler)
2021 Ford Mustang GT pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT Premium and Mach 1

msrp

$26,670
starting price
See All Trims
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Ford Mustang.

Average user rating: 5.0 stars
2 total reviews

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    See all 2 reviews
    Write a review

    2021 Ford Mustang video

    2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package Review

    [MUSIC PLAYING] KURT NIEBUHR: The last time I was driving a Ford Mustang it was a 2019 Shelby GT-350, and I got to hammer that thing around a racetrack. Best Mustang ever. Now, I'm with this Ford Mustang. And while it has MagneRide suspension, a big brake kit, and summer high performance tires it's missing a few things, like cylinders. Welcome to the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with the high performance package. [MUSIC PLAYING] So what do you get when you get a high performance package? Well, I should note that this particular car has the optimal handling package on top of the high performance package, so you get these wheels, which are specific to the handling package. You also get these Pirelli P Zero course of four tires, which are unique to just this car, and we'll talk more about this later. But behind these wheels is a big brake kit, and these brakes are straight off of a V8 GT. And they had to put these on the car because the level of performance is so much higher and so is the top speed. It's now 255 miles an hour, so the brakes are important on this car. Because it has these brakes, they re-profiled the front of the car and the belly pan, that's also off of a GT, to allow for brake cooling at both high and low speeds. And they also added that front splitter on the front of it. Hopefully that works too. [MUSIC PLAYING] So this engine is essentially out of a Focus RS. Rumor has it that they had an old Focus hanging around the proving grounds. One night they asked themselves, will that engine fit in this car? They tried it and it fit. So they went to Valencia, Spain where they make the RS engines, asked them if they could make one, and they made it. It fits. Makes 332 horsepower, which is less than what the Focus RS made, but that's largely because the engine is longitudinally mounted in this car, so that means they didn't have as much room for the intercooler in front of it. Also that horsepower figure, is quoted on 93 octane gas. We don't get that in California. This engine actually runs a larger turbocharger, 63 millimeter twin scroll, that was designed and engineered in-house by some guy at Ford. Carl Widmann, the chief engineer for Mustang, asked the guy hey, do you have any free time left over to work on this? The guy went, yeah. Do you have any like Mustang swag I could have in return? Seriously, that's how they design the turbo. I really hope that story is true. This engine makes 350 foot pounds of torque, and 90% of that is available between 2,500 and 5300 RPM. That's a broader torque range than what was available in the Focus RS, but it suits the character of the Mustang pretty well. It also works really well in the 10-speed automatic. We had a chance to sample that car earlier and I was very surprised. You don't lose anything driving the automatic, but I kind of prefer the manual. Ford's claiming that 0 to 60 time, with the automatic, should be in the mid to upper four second range. Think about that for a second-- mid to upper four seconds for a four cylinder Mustang. I should mention these Recaro seats. These are fantastic. They're comfortable, hold you well, they breathe well. No complaints. If you can get these seats, get these seats. By not having that V8 in the nose, there's actually 200 pounds less weight in the front of the car, and that might not seem like a lot, but you notice it immediately. The car turns in with an eagerness that's really similar to the GT-350. That's amazing. Also part of the handling package are Pirelli P Zero course of fours, which are unique to this car. But those tires provide a great balance of grip and fun and they're very predictable. I can tell where the limits are all the time and that's just great on a road like this. They say all good roads are bad roads and this central California road is no exception. I think it's gotten worse since the last time I was here. But it serves to highlight how stiff this car suspension is, but it also highlights how good the MagneRide shocks are. There's very little compression, not a lot of body movement, and the tires are always planted on the ground, which is what you want in this road. Another part of the handling pack is a 355 Torsen limited slip. It gives you good acceleration but also gives you excellent traction coming in and out of corners. They've retooled the MagneRide they've re-tuned the stability control and the ABM system to allow you to trail brake the car. It'll actually rotate just the tiniest bit going into corners and it's a lot of fun. It's something you wouldn't expect that a car this size. With this car's broad power band, excellent traction, quick front end, really good brakes, Ford has essentially built a momentum Mustang. Who would've thought that was possible? Thanks for watching and stay tuned because we have a lot more coming your way. Hit subscribe and be sure to check us out on Facebook and Instagram. And head over to edmunds.com for any of your car shopping needs. [MUSIC PLAYING]

    2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package Review

    NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Ford Mustang, but since the 2021 Ford Mustang is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

    Even though it uses the engine from the Focus RS and the brakes from a V8 Mustang, the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with the new High Performance pack is much more than just a performance parts bin mashup.

    Features & Specs

    Base MSRP
    $36,120
    MPG & Fuel
    15 City / 24 Hwy / 18 Combined
    Fuel Tank Capacity: 16.0 gal. capacity
    Seating
    4 seats
    Drivetrain
    Type: rear wheel drive
    Transmission: 6-speed manual
    Engine
    V8 cylinder
    Horsepower: 460 hp @ 7000 rpm
    Torque: 420 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
    Basic Warranty
    3 yr./ 36000 mi.
    Dimensions
    Length: 188.5 in. / Height: 54.3 in. / Width: 75.4 in.
    Curb Weight: 4398 lbs.
    Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 13.5 cu.ft.
    See all features & specs
    At a Glance:
    • 5 Trims
    • $26,670starting MSRP

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Mustang safety features:

    Lane Keeping Alert
    Sounds an audible chime if the car drifts to the edge of the lane.
    Pre-Collision Assist
    Applies the brakes and sounds an alert when it detects an impending collision.
    Reverse Sensing System
    Provides audible alerts when reversing toward an object behind the vehicle.

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Ford Mustang vs. the competition

    2021 Ford Mustang

    2021 Ford Mustang

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro

    Ford Mustang vs. Chevrolet Camaro

    The Chevy Camaro is the Mustang's most direct rival. They're the automotive equivalent of the Hatfield-McCoy feud, with shots being traded with each model year. The Mustang remains our favorite muscle car by a slim margin since price and performance are in lockstep. One of the main Camaro drawbacks is poor outward visibility.

    Compare Ford Mustang & Chevrolet Camaro features 

    Ford Mustang vs. Dodge Challenger

    The Dodge Challenger is a bigger muscle car than the Mustang or Camaro. As a result, it benefits from more passenger space and a larger trunk. The Challenger, however, is not available as a convertible. Just like the Ford and Chevy, there are plenty of models, from affordable with potent performance to expensive with absurd levels of power. The same holds true of the Dodge Charger, which is essentially a sedan version.

    Compare Ford Mustang & Dodge Challenger features 

    Ford Mustang vs. Kia Stinger

    The Kia Stinger could be an intriguing alternative to the traditional muscle car. It's a sedan instead of a coupe, but it delivers many of the same thrills as a midtier Mustang or Camaro. The extra doors add plenty of convenience and space, plus the cargo capacity is much larger. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Stinger.

    Compare Ford Mustang & Kia Stinger features 

    FAQ

    Is the Ford Mustang a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Mustang both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Ford Mustang fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Mustang gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Mustang ranges from 11.4 to 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Mustang. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Ford Mustang?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Mustang:

    • 480-horsepower, track-focused Mach 1 is available
    • EcoBoost and GT models come standard with Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver aids
    • Bullitt model has been discontinued
    • Previously optional Level 2 Performance package has been discontinued
    • Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Ford Mustang reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford Mustang is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Mustang. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Mustang's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Ford Mustang a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford Mustang is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Mustang and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Mustang is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Mustang?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ford Mustang is the 2021 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,120.

    Other versions include:

    • GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $36,120
    • GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $45,620
    • GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $40,120
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford Mustang?

    If you're interested in the Ford Mustang, the next question is, which Mustang model is right for you? Mustang variants include GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M), and GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M). For a full list of Mustang models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    What do people think of the 2021 Ford Mustang GT?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford Mustang GT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Mustang GT 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Mustang GT.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ford Mustang GT and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Mustang GT featuring deep dives into trim levels including GT, GT Premium, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Ford Mustang GT here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Ford Mustang GT?

    2021 Ford Mustang GT GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)

    The 2021 Ford Mustang GT GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,210. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ford Mustang GT GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) is trending $2,714 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,714 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,496.

    The average savings for the 2021 Ford Mustang GT GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) is 6.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 38 2021 Ford Mustang GT GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Ford Mustang GT GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)

    The 2021 Ford Mustang GT GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,100. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ford Mustang GT GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) is trending $3,140 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,140 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,960.

    The average savings for the 2021 Ford Mustang GT GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) is 6.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 76 2021 Ford Mustang GT GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Ford Mustang GTS are available in my area?

    2021 Ford Mustang GT Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 131 new 2021 [object Object] Mustang GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,315 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ford Mustang GT. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,700 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] Mustang GT available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Mustang GT for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Ford Mustang GT Mustang GT you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,609.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Ford Mustang GT and all available trim types: GT, GT Premium, GT Premium. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Ford Mustang GT include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ford Mustang GT?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ford lease specials

