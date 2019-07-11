2020 Ford Mustang Review

In some ways, the 2020 Ford Mustang is just as you'd expect it to be. It has rear-wheel drive, an available 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, and all sorts of factory options to make it faster, louder and more distinctive. What you might not expect about the Mustang is the way Ford has committed to the standard four-cylinder engine. Base Mustangs used to be underpowered and unloved, but not anymore. The EcoBoost Mustang comes with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that cranks out a respectable 310 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. And for 2020 Ford has added a second four-cylinder engine available with the High Performance pack. This engine bumps output to 332 hp and makes its 350 lb-ft of torque available across a wider rpm range. High performance is no longer exclusively for the V8 GT — rejoice, frugal Mustang enthusiasts! Inside, the Mustang is much the same as it has been for the past few years. Highlights include a pleasing retro design fitted with the latest technology options such as Ford's Sync infotainment system and adaptive cruise control. The drawbacks are predictable. These include limited rear-seat and trunk space and a stiff ride when you opt for the high-performance suspension. Overall, though, we thoroughly enjoy the 2020 Ford Mustang. It's modern, fast, easy to drive and available with just enough options to make it your own.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Mustang convertible is a thoroughly capable machine, able to deliver high levels of performance and comfort in equal measure. The GT's 5.0-liter V8 offers an unyielding amount of power should you ask for it, yet it's sedate while driving around town. Make sure to opt for the Performance package if you want a pony car that drives as well as it looks.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Mustang GT's 460-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 provides more than enough thrust to get in trouble. The 0-60 mph sprint comes in 4.6 seconds, just half a second slower than the 707-hp Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Our test car was equipped with sloppy-handling all-season tires, but the optional Performance package bolsters the Mustang with increased grip and more stable handling.



Tapping into that power can prove a bit frustrating since the 10-speed automatic transmission shifts into high gears too quickly (it upshifts to ninth at 40 mph!), and it's slow to downshift. Driving in Sport mode is more natural.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

This drop-top pony car shakes a bit over bumps, but the ride isn't brittle. Rather, it is cushiony without feeling floaty like the Challenger. The Performance package mildly increases ride harshness. The seats are plush and have tilt-adjustable headrests, but we'd like to see four-way lumbar adjustment. The optional ventilated seats effectively cool the leather on days you leave the top down.



The available performance exhaust opens up the Mustang's otherwise too-quiet taps at low speeds, but it gets loud with any level of acceleration and can get grating after a while. At highway speeds, wind, engine and road noise is omnipresent but not overwhelming, and the exhaust note finally settles.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The Mustang's cabin is spacious for two, with plenty of shoulder room, head- and legroom and a wide center console armrest. The rear seat is tight, and most will use it as a shelf for storage. However, a family of four could fit — provided they don't need much legroom — and the lowered convertible top aids entry and exit all around.



Once inside, drivers will find logically laid-out controls and the intuitive Sync 3 infotainment system. While it offers a useful range of adjustment, the front seat doesn't properly envelop the driver; you'll feel like you're sitting on the seat rather than in it. The Mustang's top lowering mechanism isn't totally automated, so you do have to initially unlatch it using a pulldown lever. Once done, it only takes about 10 seconds to raise or lower the top.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The intuitive Sync 3 infotainment system controls a nine-speaker audio system that delivers clear audio and good bass response. But it doesn't get loud enough for us. Two USB ports are standard, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included on both Premium trims. Sync's voice control system features some limited natural speech detection.



A variety of advanced driver safety aids are available for the Mustang. It's worth noting that some of these features are not available on the Camaro. Most performed well in our testing, but adaptive cruise can't be activated until about 20 mph and turns off below 10 mph.

How’s the storage? 7.0

Because the top doesn't fold into the trunk like in luxury convertibles, the Mustang convertible's cargo area is only marginally smaller than the coupe's (11.4 cubic feet versus 13.5 cubes). Still, there's more room here than in the Camaro drop-top (7.3 cubic feet). The trunk opening shape and downward sloping trunk roof make it tough to load large items, but you can still fit a large suitcase in the trunk. You can also use the back seat for additional ad hoc storage.



Cubbies and pockets inside the cabin are small but plentiful. There's not a ton of room in the back for car seats, but the car seat anchors are easy to access. Lowering the top naturally makes it much easier to install a car seat.

How economical is it? 7.0

The Mustang GT convertible is rated at 18 mpg combined (15 city/24 hwy). The V8-powered Camaro, in contrast, is a little more efficient, by an additional 1-3 mpg all around. Our test Mustang averaged 23.5 mpg on our mixed-driving evaluation route, which indicates that you should be able to get the EPA numbers fairly easily — assuming you've got a light foot, of course.

Is it a good value? 7.5

You'll find some hard-plastic panels inside, but in general the Mustang's interior is nicely trimmed. Our test car had soft-touch material on the dash and faux leather on the doors, plus soft leather for the front seats. (The rear seats had simulated leather.) Our tester exhibited no squeaks or rattles, which can be tricky for a convertible. Overall value is average. A loaded-up Mustang costs a lot of money, but a similarly equipped Camaro costs more.

Wildcard 8.0

Like other muscle cars, the Mustang GT convertible is a lot of fun to drive and exudes attitude and character. In its standard form, the convertible doesn't have the sharp handling of the coupe ‐ it's more of a laid-back cruiser with gobs of power and a cushy ride. It's the kind of car you'd be happy to commute in every day or take out for a Sunday cruise.



To improve the car's handling, make sure to get the optional Performance package. It's expensive, but the extra bracing and retuned suspension help reduce body roll and control cowl shake. The wider summer performance tires also give you more control. Best of all, ride comfort is almost totally unaffected.

Which Mustang does Edmunds recommend?

The EcoBoost Mustang is better than it's ever been thanks to the availability of performance-enhancing options such as the High Performance package. It's a great pick if you're limited on budget. But we'd still go with the Mustang GT if money allows. The Mustang experience is at its best thanks to the sound, feel and overall performance of the 5.0-liter V8 under the hood.

2020 Ford Mustang models

The 2020 Ford Mustang is available in EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT Premium and Bullitt trim levels for coupe body styles. Convertibles are available in all but the base GT and Bullitt trims. (The GT Premium is offered.)