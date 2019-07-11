2020 Ford Mustang BULLITT
What’s new
- New EcoBoost (four-cylinder) Handling package available
- Increased engine output with EcoBoost Performance package
- FordPass Connect now standard on all Mustangs
- Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Strong power from both the four-cylinder and V8 engines
- Civilized ride quality and low noise levels
- Cabin blends modern convenience with retro style
- Impractical back seat
- Performance package ride quality can be bouncy
- Long, heavy doors and mediocre cabin access
2020 Ford Mustang Review
In some ways, the 2020 Ford Mustang is just as you'd expect it to be. It has rear-wheel drive, an available 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, and all sorts of factory options to make it faster, louder and more distinctive. What you might not expect about the Mustang is the way Ford has committed to the standard four-cylinder engine. Base Mustangs used to be underpowered and unloved, but not anymore.
The EcoBoost Mustang comes with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that cranks out a respectable 310 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. And for 2020 Ford has added a second four-cylinder engine available with the High Performance pack. This engine bumps output to 332 hp and makes its 350 lb-ft of torque available across a wider rpm range. High performance is no longer exclusively for the V8 GT — rejoice, frugal Mustang enthusiasts!
Inside, the Mustang is much the same as it has been for the past few years. Highlights include a pleasing retro design fitted with the latest technology options such as Ford's Sync infotainment system and adaptive cruise control. The drawbacks are predictable. These include limited rear-seat and trunk space and a stiff ride when you opt for the high-performance suspension. Overall, though, we thoroughly enjoy the 2020 Ford Mustang. It's modern, fast, easy to drive and available with just enough options to make it your own.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Tapping into that power can prove a bit frustrating since the 10-speed automatic transmission shifts into high gears too quickly (it upshifts to ninth at 40 mph!), and it's slow to downshift. Driving in Sport mode is more natural.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The available performance exhaust opens up the Mustang's otherwise too-quiet taps at low speeds, but it gets loud with any level of acceleration and can get grating after a while. At highway speeds, wind, engine and road noise is omnipresent but not overwhelming, and the exhaust note finally settles.
How’s the interior?7.5
Once inside, drivers will find logically laid-out controls and the intuitive Sync 3 infotainment system. While it offers a useful range of adjustment, the front seat doesn't properly envelop the driver; you'll feel like you're sitting on the seat rather than in it. The Mustang's top lowering mechanism isn't totally automated, so you do have to initially unlatch it using a pulldown lever. Once done, it only takes about 10 seconds to raise or lower the top.
How’s the tech?8.0
A variety of advanced driver safety aids are available for the Mustang. It's worth noting that some of these features are not available on the Camaro. Most performed well in our testing, but adaptive cruise can't be activated until about 20 mph and turns off below 10 mph.
How’s the storage?7.0
Cubbies and pockets inside the cabin are small but plentiful. There's not a ton of room in the back for car seats, but the car seat anchors are easy to access. Lowering the top naturally makes it much easier to install a car seat.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard8.0
To improve the car's handling, make sure to get the optional Performance package. It's expensive, but the extra bracing and retuned suspension help reduce body roll and control cowl shake. The wider summer performance tires also give you more control. Best of all, ride comfort is almost totally unaffected.
Which Mustang does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Ford Mustang models
The 2020 Ford Mustang is available in EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT Premium and Bullitt trim levels for coupe body styles. Convertibles are available in all but the base GT and Bullitt trims. (The GT Premium is offered.)
The Mustang EcoBoost is powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 310 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a 10-speed automatic is optional. Other mechanical equipment includes a limited-slip rear differential, launch control (only with the manual gearbox), and an electronic line lock to facilitate burnouts (at the track only, of course).
Standard feature highlights include 17-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, a 4.2-inch center display screen, and a six-speaker sound system. Also standard is FordPass Connect, which includes remote start, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and remote services that allow you to check on the vehicle from a smartphone app.
The EcoBoost Premium keeps all the same hardware but adds 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, revised cabin trim, power-adjustable front seats, a nine-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 8-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 infotainment system.
For both EcoBoost and EcoBoost Premium models, an available High Performance package adds a high-performance version of the 2.3-liter engine with a 20-hp boost (up to 330 hp but with the same torque rating), larger brakes with four-piston calipers, 19-inch wheels and summer tires, a shorter differential ratio, a bigger radiator, active exhaust, stiffer front springs, a special front air splitter, a larger rear spoiler, and specialized track-oriented suspension tuning. The High Performance package also allows access to the EcoBoost Handling package (coupe only), which adds adaptive MagneRide suspension dampers and wider wheels (19 by 9.5 inches) with Pirelli Corsa4 tires.
GT models really step up the Mustang's performance game. They come with 18-inch wheels, a 5.0-liter V8 (460 hp, 420 lb-ft), the power-adjustable front seats, and rear parking sensors. The manual transmission is standard and the automatic is optional. The GT Premium adds the same creature comforts of the EcoBoost Premium trim. You can also get a GT Performance package and a Level 2 Performance package for the GT that brings various suspension, tire and brake upgrades.
For equipment, the Bullitt essentially gets the GT Premium's features, plus the mechanical upgrades of the Performance package. And thanks to a modified intake manifold, the Bullitt's V8 sees a 20-hp bump to 480 hp. Torque stays the same at 420 lb-ft. Otherwise, it differentiates itself from the GT largely through aesthetics, including a Dark Bullitt-specific Highland Green paint option, special wheels, various Bullitt logos, and removal of the rear spoiler.
Other notable optional features for the Mustang include active exhaust, a digital gauge cluster, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, various exterior and interior styling packages, Recaro front sport seats, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
2020 Ford Mustang video2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package Review
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package Review
[MUSIC PLAYING] KURT NIEBUHR: The last time I was driving a Ford Mustang it was a 2019 Shelby GT-350, and I got to hammer that thing around a racetrack. Best Mustang ever. Now, I'm with this Ford Mustang. And while it has MagneRide suspension, a big brake kit, and summer high performance tires it's missing a few things, like cylinders. Welcome to the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with the high performance package. [MUSIC PLAYING] So what do you get when you get a high performance package? Well, I should note that this particular car has the optimal handling package on top of the high performance package, so you get these wheels, which are specific to the handling package. You also get these Pirelli P Zero course of four tires, which are unique to just this car, and we'll talk more about this later. But behind these wheels is a big brake kit, and these brakes are straight off of a V8 GT. And they had to put these on the car because the level of performance is so much higher and so is the top speed. It's now 255 miles an hour, so the brakes are important on this car. Because it has these brakes, they re-profiled the front of the car and the belly pan, that's also off of a GT, to allow for brake cooling at both high and low speeds. And they also added that front splitter on the front of it. Hopefully that works too. [MUSIC PLAYING] So this engine is essentially out of a Focus RS. Rumor has it that they had an old Focus hanging around the proving grounds. One night they asked themselves, will that engine fit in this car? They tried it and it fit. So they went to Valencia, Spain where they make the RS engines, asked them if they could make one, and they made it. It fits. Makes 332 horsepower, which is less than what the Focus RS made, but that's largely because the engine is longitudinally mounted in this car, so that means they didn't have as much room for the intercooler in front of it. Also that horsepower figure, is quoted on 93 octane gas. We don't get that in California. This engine actually runs a larger turbocharger, 63 millimeter twin scroll, that was designed and engineered in-house by some guy at Ford. Carl Widmann, the chief engineer for Mustang, asked the guy hey, do you have any free time left over to work on this? The guy went, yeah. Do you have any like Mustang swag I could have in return? Seriously, that's how they design the turbo. I really hope that story is true. This engine makes 350 foot pounds of torque, and 90% of that is available between 2,500 and 5300 RPM. That's a broader torque range than what was available in the Focus RS, but it suits the character of the Mustang pretty well. It also works really well in the 10-speed automatic. We had a chance to sample that car earlier and I was very surprised. You don't lose anything driving the automatic, but I kind of prefer the manual. Ford's claiming that 0 to 60 time, with the automatic, should be in the mid to upper four second range. Think about that for a second-- mid to upper four seconds for a four cylinder Mustang. I should mention these Recaro seats. These are fantastic. They're comfortable, hold you well, they breathe well. No complaints. If you can get these seats, get these seats. By not having that V8 in the nose, there's actually 200 pounds less weight in the front of the car, and that might not seem like a lot, but you notice it immediately. The car turns in with an eagerness that's really similar to the GT-350. That's amazing. Also part of the handling package are Pirelli P Zero course of fours, which are unique to this car. But those tires provide a great balance of grip and fun and they're very predictable. I can tell where the limits are all the time and that's just great on a road like this. They say all good roads are bad roads and this central California road is no exception. I think it's gotten worse since the last time I was here. But it serves to highlight how stiff this car suspension is, but it also highlights how good the MagneRide shocks are. There's very little compression, not a lot of body movement, and the tires are always planted on the ground, which is what you want in this road. Another part of the handling pack is a 355 Torsen limited slip. It gives you good acceleration but also gives you excellent traction coming in and out of corners. They've retooled the MagneRide they've re-tuned the stability control and the ABM system to allow you to trail brake the car. It'll actually rotate just the tiniest bit going into corners and it's a lot of fun. It's something you wouldn't expect that a car this size. With this car's broad power band, excellent traction, quick front end, really good brakes, Ford has essentially built a momentum Mustang. Who would've thought that was possible? Thanks for watching and stay tuned because we have a lot more coming your way. Hit subscribe and be sure to check us out on Facebook and Instagram. And head over to edmunds.com for any of your car shopping needs. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Even though it uses the engine from the Focus RS and the brakes from a V8 Mustang, the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with the new High Performance pack is much more than just a performance parts bin mashup.
Features & Specs
|BULLITT 2dr Coupe
5.0L 8cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$46,705
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|480 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Mustang safety features:
- Lane Keeping Alert
- Sounds an audible chime if the car drifts to the edge of the lane.
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Applies the brakes and sounds an alert when it detects an impending collision.
- Reverse Sensing System
- Provides audible alerts when reversing toward an object behind the vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
Ford Mustang vs. the competition
Ford Mustang vs. Chevrolet Camaro
Locked in battle for all eternity it seems, the Mustang and the Camaro are two of the most evenly matched rivals you can find today. Both offer entry-level four-cylinder powerplants and optional V8s. Both offer high-performance packages aimed at improving lap times and street cred. Both come in convertible and coupe body styles and seat four passengers (sort of — the back seats are pretty tight). Really, it's a matter of preference, and we wouldn't fault you for choosing either one.
Ford Mustang vs. Dodge Challenger
While they're technically both considered muscle cars, the Mustang and the Challenger offer different skill sets. The Mustang is a bit sharper, with better steering and handling capabilities. The Challenger is a true throwback, though, with several massively powerful engines available, a big trunk, supremely comfortable seats, and a back seat big enough for adults. As a result, the Challenger is heavier and less nimble around a racetrack or through a curvy canyon.
Ford Mustang vs. BMW 2 Series
OK, so the BMW 2 Series isn't a muscle car, but it has some selling points worth noting. Unlike the big V8 in the Mustang, even the 2 Series' optional turbocharged inline-six gets impressive fuel economy. The BMW is also a bit more refined, with a nicer interior and a comfortable ride, even with sporty handling characteristics. If you want an unconventional alternative to the big American V8 coupe, this is it.
