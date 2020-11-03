  1. Home
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab

Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum Crew Cab Pickup Exterior Shown
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab
MSRP Range: $51,795 - $86,505

Which F-450 Super Duty does Edmunds recommend?

Our recommendation for most F-450 buyers is the midrange Lariat trim level. The base XL and the XLT offer a decent amount of equipment (and are available with a regular-cab configuration, while the Lariat and above are only available in crew cab), but a lot of the Super Duty's desirable features show up first on the Lariat.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Extra-wide front axle helps it turn tighter than Ford's other HD models
  • Turbodiesel V8 generates immense power and torque
  • Spacious cab offers many convenience and technology options
Cons
  • Price tag starts high and soars with options
  • 19.5-inch commercial tires can be expensive to replace
  • F-450's heavier weight means lower payload compared to F-350
What's new
  • New Lariat Sport package
  • New regular-cab configuration on XL and XLT trim levels
  • Bang & Olufsen Play stereo replaces premium Sony stereo
  • Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017

Overall rating

Ford's pickup truck lineup is relatively simple to understand. As the numbers get progressively bigger, the trucks get more capable. The 2019 Ford F-450 represents the pinnacle of the non-commercial fleet. Properly equipped, it can tow up to 34,000 pounds.

On the inside, there are supportive seats, abundant space and plenty of features. Hook up your trailer and load up all your heaviest gear and you'll still have a vehicle that will pamper you on the longest of road trips. Ford has also added a regular-cab configuration to the F-450 lineup this year to better appeal to users who don't want or need a crew cab.

You might not expect it from such a massive vehicle, but the F-450 is available with many technology and safety features. They include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring that can be programmed with the length of your trailer, and a rearview camera that can be mounted to the back of your trailer and connected to the infotainment screen.

You do have to pay more for the 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty compared to other heavy-duty trucks. But if you need maximum capability, it's pretty much in a class of its own.

Ford F-450 Super Duty models

The 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty is a full-size, heavy-duty pickup available in six trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. It is available in two cab configurations: regular (XL and XLT only) and crew cab. Both configurations have an 8.2-foot bed and a dual rear-wheel axle. The only available engine is a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 that puts out an impressive 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.

Base XL models come standard with 19.5-inch commercial tires mounted on polished alloy wheels, black grille and bumpers, front tow hooks, automatic headlights, LED roof marker lights, intermittent wipers, manually telescoping towing mirrors, and a removable locking tailgate with tailgate lift assist and a 3-inch trailer hitch receiver (with 2- and 2.5-inch inserts). Inside are air conditioning, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, vinyl floor covering, manual windows and door locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a dual glovebox, an overhead console with storage bins, a driver information display, a rearview camera and a four-speaker audio system (six speakers with the crew cab).

Step up to the XLT and you get a chrome grille and bumpers, power-adjustable and heated mirrors (they telescope manually), four locking cleats in the bed, running boards, keyless entry, cloth upholstery and carpeting, rear underseat lockable storage (crew cab only), power windows and locks, rear privacy glass, cruise control, the Sync voice-controlled infotainment system, a 4.2-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a USB charging port and satellite radio.

The midrange Lariat adds foglights, tubular side steps, a power-sliding rear window, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, and upgraded mirrors (power-folding and telescoping side mirrors with driver-side auto dimming and integrated LED spotlights).

Also in the Lariat are leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with a center console, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear-seat center armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch center touchscreen, the upgraded Sync 3 voice-controlled infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two 110-volt household-style power outlets, Ford's in-car Wi-Fi system (FordPass Connect), and a premium Bang & Olufsen 10-speaker audio system with two additional USB ports.

The Western-themed King Ranch model adds a body-colored grille, accent-color bumpers and lower body trim, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, LED box lighting, unique fender badges, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, a remote-operated tailgate release, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, an easy entry-and-exit driver's seat, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, and a navigation system.

Platinum models add adaptive steering, a built-in tailgate step, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, multicontour front seats, a leather- and wood-trimmed heated steering wheel, and LED headlights, foglights and taillights.

At the top of the lineup is the Limited trim level. It's four-wheel-drive only and comes with power-deployable running boards, illuminated door scuff plates, a surround-view and trailer-towing camera system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure warning, a panoramic sunroof, and a Limited-exclusive two-tone leather interior.

Many standard features offered on upper trim levels are available as options on the rest of the lineup. Other noteworthy add-ons include a fifth-wheel/gooseneck hitch prep package, a separate rearview camera that can be mounted on a customer's trailer, trailer tire-pressure monitoring and a spray-in bedliner.

Driving

Thanks to its stout engine and chassis, the F-450 is capable of taking on just about anything. Whether it's hauling heavy loads or taking the family to dinner, the Super Duty impresses with its smooth ride and responsive powertrain.

Acceleration

The 6.7-liter turbodiesel handles all requests for power nearly exactly the same: There's a brief pause as the turbos gather speed, followed by an unrelenting wave of torque. Whether you're towing, off-roading or just trying to merge into traffic, the F-450's power delivery doesn't seem to change.

Braking

The pedal feedback is a bit grabby and wooden at first, and it's soft through the rest of its travel. This characteristic causes a slight disconnect in expectations, but you can simply apply more force, and the F-450 will respond willingly.

Steering

Though the F-450 has a relatively numb steering feel, particularly on-center, its steering weight is surprisingly light at first and linearly increases in resistance. Thanks to the adaptive steering, feedback increases once the front end has some weight on it, such as when cornering.

Comfort

Long trips are welcomed in the Super Duty thanks to its quiet cabin and plush leather interior. Interior noise is well-muted, with just the thrum of the Power Stroke engine to be heard. Once you make the climb up into the cab, you don't want to come back down.

Seat comfort

The F-450's leather seats feature memory and power adjustability for both front seats. The seat massagers spoil the driver and passenger, and they add to the seats' natural plushness. The three-zone lumbar adjustability allows for fine-tuning. But the rear middle seat is stiff and narrow.

Ride comfort

At idle you can easily hear the clackity-clack of the diesel engine, and as you accelerate, you can faintly hear the intake whoosh letting you know the engine's taking care of business. Once up to speed, the powertrain noise settles down to a calm roar. Wind and road noise is well-damped.

Climate control

The two-zone climate control is easy to use and can be manipulated by smallish buttons on the center console or through the head unit. The cabin cools down quickly, and it holds temperature well. The seat ventilation was virtually nonfunctional in our test truck.

Interior

The Super Duty's interior is not only comfortable but also very functional. Its digital display is customizable, and you can check tire pressures for both the truck and trailer right from the cab. There are enough physical buttons so that you don't always have to hunt and peck on a screen.

Ease of use

While the hard buttons are small and close together, most functions can be handled purely on screen through Ford's Sync 3 system. Knobs still control the climate control temperature and the sound system volume and tuning.

Getting in/getting out

Power-retractable steps are standard on Platinum models, and they greatly enhance ease of entry and exit, although it's still a leap. The front roof-pillar handle helps steady you on your way in. But the doors are large and, combined with the width of the truck, make parking in narrow spots a chore.

Driving position

The F-450's upright style of driving is appropriate for the class. Adjustable pedals and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel are part of the memory package, ensuring different-size drivers can be comfortable.

Roominess

Front passengers can set their seats wherever they want and not intrude into the rear passenger room. Headroom is prodigious as well, with plenty of elbow and shoulder room at all seating positions.

Visibility

It's a big truck, so blind spots are expected. The blind spots created by the tall hoodline and long rear bed are mitigated somewhat by the button-activated camera system, and blind-spot detection helps on the sides. Our only wish is that the blind-spot indicators would be bigger.

Quality

The Platinum's and Limited's interiors use a high-grade leather, but other hard plastic panels are more obviously work-truck-related. Though some people won't mind, it could be a deal-breaker for others.

Utility

Utility is what the Super Duty is all about thanks to its high gross vehicle weight rating and fifth-wheel prep. Interior storage is expansive.

Small-item storage

Small-item storage is excellent with a large center console, a smaller forward storage pocket, and a selectable four-way cupholder or a two-way cupholder and storage bin. The F-450 also offers a storage shelf to the sides of the center console and two storage areas in each door.

Cargo space

The F-450 comes standard with the 8.2-foot cargo bed. Ford's tailgate step makes getting in and out of the bed easy to properly secure loads. Inside, 60/40-split fold-up rear seat bottoms reveal a cargo zone the width of the cabin.

Child safety seat accommodation

The rear offers three child safety seat positions with easy-to-interface lower LATCH anchors. The top LATCH anchors are nylon loops that thread over the top of the seats and underneath the headrests.

Towing

The F-450 offers a maximum conventional tow capacity of 21,000 pounds or up to 34,000 pounds with a gooseneck hitch. The truck can be programmed to remember certain trailers to call up brake gain and blind-spot settings. The power-extending side mirrors aid visibility.

Hauling

With a gross vehicle weight rating as high as 14,000 pounds, the Super Duty can certainly transport whatever needs to be hauled. A flexible bed tie-down system is available, and an LED bed lighting system lets you see what you're doing when securing a load in the dark.

Technology

Thanks to the Sync 3 interface, even work trucks can feel modern and high-tech. The F-450 also has adjustable blind-spot detection, so its field of view can cover a trailer. The surround-view cameras help with parking and trailering, and the electronic tailgate release is nice to have.

Audio & navigation

Ford's Sync 3 system is easy to understand and use. The large touch surfaces make navigating a breeze, although you can never get the perfect zoom factor on the map. A CD player is no longer available on the Super Duty trucks, so be sure to bring along your iPod.

Smartphone integration

Dual USB outlets and Bluetooth connectivity make sure smartphone integration is a piece of cake. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included.

Driver aids

The optional adaptive cruise control system works appropriately. It's especially helpful when you're trying to stay under the tow-speed limit. But the feedback settings on the lane departure warning system need more differentiation.

Voice control

Sync 3's voice control system recognizes natural language and works on the audio, navigation and, of course, phone calls. Push the voice button longer, and you can tap directly into Siri or Android voice prompts.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 100%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • ride quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, 2019 F-450 Platinum
Eddie ,
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

This truck is a mule. 30,000lbs begins it is no issue at all. Biggest issue I have is the ride. Only have a little over 2,000 miles but this thing rides pretty rough. Feel every little bump and crack on the road...... hope I don’t regret my first ever Ford

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Features & Specs

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab DRW features & specs
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
MSRP$70,840
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 2800 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW features & specs
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
MSRP$86,505
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 2800 rpm
See all for sale
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW features & specs
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
MSRP$78,350
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 2800 rpm
See all for sale
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW features & specs
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
MSRP$66,670
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 2800 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite F-450 Super Duty safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver when a vehicle approaches the truck's blind spot. Zone can be enlarged to cover a trailer up to 33 feet in length.
Trailer Tow Camera System
Lets you know what's behind your trailer when reversing.
Tire-Pressure Monitoring System
Warns you if a tire is below the recommended pressure. Coverage can include trailer tires as well.

Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. the competition

Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty

Depending on the configuration you pick, the F-450 may only be able to tow or haul 1,000 to 3,000 pounds more than the F-350, which isn't a lot at this level. If you're not going to use all the towing and hauling that an F-450 has to offer, going with the F-350 can save you money.

Compare Ford F-450 Super Duty & Ford F-350 Super Duty features

Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. Ram 3500

Because Ram's 4500 series truck is technically a chassis-cab configuration, we recommend shoppers take a look at the Ram 3500 as a solid F-450 competitor. The Ram 3500 is a bit dated compared to the recently redesigned F-450, but it still offers many posh interior trimmings, plenty of modern tech and impressive tow ratings.

Compare Ford F-450 Super Duty & Ram 3500 features

Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD

If you're looking for a luxurious experience and massive towing capability in one package, the GMC Sierra 3500 should be on your short list. Much like the F-450, the Sierra 3500 has a spacious interior, several high-tech features and big towing numbers. The F-450 outclasses it by several thousand pounds when it comes to towing. But if you don't need that added capability, the Sierra is still a very enjoyable rig to drive.

Compare Ford F-450 Super Duty & GMC Sierra 3500HD features
