Ford has revealed the redesigned F-150. In this video, we explain what's new and what you should know about America's most popular pickup truck, including details about the Power Boost hybrid powertrain and new Active Drive Assist hands-free driving technology.

CARLOS LAGO: Ford's just unveiled the new Ford F-150. And in this video, we're going to talk about what you need to know about this new truck. Now the sheer ubiquity of the F-150 means it's a truck that has to do everything for all people. Its equal parts a hauling utility vehicle as it is a family sedan. Now it's got a haul, tow, drive comfortably, be quick, be fuel efficient, carry people, and on and on and on. Now the 2021 F-150 will be available in the fall and it's got a couple new things that you should be aware of. For one, it will be available as a hybrid. It will be available with true hands-free driving capability. And it's got a couple other neat details, too. Now check the links below for the full story at Edmunds and also be sure to like, comment, and subscribe for more videos like this one Now the styling hasn't changed dramatically, even though every body panel is new there's new character lines on the front, but this isn't a radical redesign. It's certainly not a Cybertruck. The construction is the same as the F-150 you'll find on lots today-- aluminum body and a steel frame. Now the F-150 is still available in three cab configurations-- regular, extended, and crew, or as the Ford calls it Supercab and Supercrew. And there are three bed options available-- a 5 and 1/2 foot, 6 and 1/2 foot, and an 8 foot bed. Now all these configurations are approximately the same size as the current truck. If there is a difference in dimensions, it's typically less than an inch. And the Ford F-150 also retains the rear leaf spring suspension, leaving the Ram 1500 the only one in this segment with the rear coil spring suspension, and one we happened to like quite a bit. So that's everything that's the same. What's new? Well, let's start with the hybrid. Ford calls the hybrid the PowerBoost, and it will be available on all F-150 trim levels. And Ford also says it'll be the most powerful powertrain among light duty pickups. How much power and torque? Well, we don't know yet, but Ford says it will be the most powerful, so using the current engine offering of current trucks, we can at least set some baselines. The current most powerful engine you can get in a light duty pickup truck is the twin turbo 3.5 half liter V6 from the F-150 Limited and the Raptor. That's 450 horsepower and 510 pound feet of torque. And then the second most powerful would be the 6.2 liter V8 you get in the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. That's 420 horsepower and 460 pound feet of torque. So baseline 480 horsepower and 510 pound feet of torque. That's not a bad place to start with. Now what is this PowerBoost engine? Well, it's based on the twin turbo 3.5 liter V6. It actually has slightly higher compression than the high output version of this engine that you'd get in the current Raptor or the F-150 Limited. And then it has an electric motor and a battery, of course, because it's a hybrid. Now the electric motor makes 35 kilowatts. And for the sake of comparison, looking at the Ram eTorque offering for the comparison because it's the only other hybrid pickup truck available, that one has a 12 kilowatt electric motor. So the one in the F-150 is certainly more powerful. That said, don't expect things like a significant EV range out of the PowerBoost F-150. Think of it more as something that will assist with low speed operation, allowing the engine to be off longer, doing the torque fill so electric motor can supply torque while the engine power band gets up to steam. And it's something that enables quicker acceleration, smoother acceleration, potentially, more fuel economy, and more range. Speaking of, Ford says it's targeting 700 miles on a single tank with regard to range, which is pretty cool. And the max towing capacity will be 12,000 pounds when the truck is properly configured for towing. Now what about the other engines? Most of them just carry over. You get the base 3.3 liter V6, you get a turbo 2.7 liter V6 like the one we had in our long term F-150. You get a non-hybrid, but twin turbo 3.5 liter V6. And you also get a 5 liter V8 and the 3 liter power stroke turbo diesel-- that returns, too. Now we don't know the power or torque ratings or fuel economy for any of these engines yet, but we do know that each one will be made to a 10 speed automatic transmission. That one continues and the 6 speed automatic does not. The other big news is hands-free driving. And yes, the Ford F-150 will offer hands-free driving much like the Ford Mustang Mach E E does. Ford calls it active drive assist and here's which you need to know about it. It's true hands-free driving, whereas in Tesla autopilot, it requires you keep your hands on the wheel to make sure that you're still paying attention. Ford's system is much like Cadillac's Super Cruise system in that it monitors your attention with cameras. And in Ford's case, it looks at your eyes, it looks at your head to make sure that you're still looking forward. And once you are, once it registers you are paying attention, you get access to the hands-free driving with some limitations. Like Cadillac Super Cruise, you can only use it on preset freeway. And Ford says at the time of launch would be over 100,000 miles of divided highway where you can use this system on. And you can assume that lists or that number will grow, too, as time goes on. So the active drive assists sounds like a really neat feature, but the way Ford's implementing it is interesting. So when the F-150 goes on sale, you can buy a hardware prep kit that you option with the truck. And then once the software is available, I hear sometime next year, you will pay to have that software delivered in an over the air update. So you pay for the hardware and then you pay for the software when it's available. Ford hasn't said how much, but it says it will be competitive with other offerings out there. Now if that's making you scratch your chin wondering why that's going on, just remember, this something Tesla's been doing for a long time. Tesla includes autopilot with all of its vehicles, but full self-driving capability is an option that costs thousands of dollars that thousands of people have been paying for years without the feature being available, and who knows when it will be. So it's something that appears to work for Tesla and we're sure that once the technology is out and proven, it will be something that people maneuver to or come to for Ford. Now I mentioned over the air updates, and yes, the F-150 will be configured to receive over the air updates like the Mustang Mach E and of course, Tesla, obviously. Now these updates encompass far more than just the entertainment system. Ford says it's bumper to bumper. It can do things like help with preventative maintenance and potentially add features that didn't exist when the truck was new. We're going to eager to test this out and see how it works during ownership, and see if it reaches the level of capability we've come to expect from Tesla. So you can bet we'll have an F-150 in our long term fleet to evaluate it. Now let's talk about the beds. All three bed sizes are the same volume in cubic feet. So that means they're about the same size as what you can get in a Ram, except for the eight foot bed, which isn't available in the Ram. And that leaves the Chevy Silverado advertising the most cubic volume of storage in its beds. Now the have F-150's tailgates has a couple nice additions. One is cleats on the tailgate that act as additional tie down spots. Also work as bottle openers, which is pretty neat. And the optional tailgate work surface adds a couple of new things in an area too, like integrated rulers or spots to put drinks, phones, pens, and tools, and whatnot. Now when it comes to the interior, the Ram 1500 set a new expectation for what interior quality should be in a full size pickup. And it's one we've been eager to see Ford and Chevy step up to. Now Chevy hasn't, but Ford looks like it has with this new F-150, and let's start with the screen, because that's such a major part of the Ram. The base F-150 screen is 8 inches, but you can option a 12 inch screen. And Ford says that will account for half of all F-150s. and it's a landscape orientation, which I like. The vertical orientation of the screen in the Ford explorer is something that kind of-- didn't go down well in our office, let's say. Now in the F-150, it's SYNC 4-- the name of Ford's entertainment system. And that system tends to work pretty snappy and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Now as far as materials and appearance, it all looks really nice, but we'll have to get up close and in person to make a full evaluation. So look for that when we get to drive this truck. Now on paper, the interior dimensions haven't changed significantly, if at all. In the regular cab, you still get a bench seat. In the extended, in the crew cab, you can still choose between a bench or captain's chairs. One neat addition to the interior though is a feature called Pro Power on board, and it allows you to use the F-150 like a generator, using the interior power ports and the power ports in the bed. Now the base level of available power is 2 kilowatts. And on the hybrid, you get 2.4 kilowatts. And you could option with the hybrid up to 7.2 kilowatts of power. Now what does that mean? Well, if your TV uses 100 watts when it's on, you can run it for 24 hours if you have 2.4 kilowatts of energy. If you have 7.2 kilowatts, you can use it for 72 hours. It's pretty simple. And when you expand that out to a mini fridge or an electric smoker, it makes tailgating and camping a bit more interesting with the F-150. So we're looking forward to trying that one out. Now let's talk about some other neat features that come on the F-150. The optional interior work surface has a console that flips open. And that means it allows you to do paperwork or run a laptop on a big open space. But wait, how does that work when you have a big shifter on the console when you have the captain's chairs? Well, that shift or stowed away every F-150 that has captain's chairs and a console shifter has a shifter that can stow away, which is pretty wild. I'm eager to see that in person. Now higher end F-150s can be optioned with the max recline seats, and these are seats that recline almost 180 degrees. And that allows you to sleep in the truck more comfortably than just a recline seat. Now the F-150 for 2021 will also be available a couple new towing features. There's an anti-theft system that will alert you if it senses something suspicious going on with your truck. There's also a feature called a trailer light check that allows you to make sure that the lights are working by herself. It no longer has to be a two person job. Now both of these work through an app called Ford Pass on your phone, and I'm looking forward to trying them out for myself. Now lastly, there is an available locking storage compartment for underneath the rear seat. And it runs the width of that seat. And that's going to be a really nice addition for people who need to store their valuables or need secondary locking inside of a locked cabinet to store their valuables. So fishers or hunters, I think, are really going to appreciate this. And if you're worried about the hybrid, where does that battery go? Rest assured-- it doesn't take up space, that lockbox. They've stored it in a way where it doesn't affect interior space at all. Now that's what we know about the 2021 F-150, and we look forward to evaluating it later this year. More report on pricing and fuel economy and all that other stuff when we know about them. And the same goes for the Raptor and EV F-150, which are coming, for sure. We look forward to seeing how they shape up.