Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL Consumer Reviews

Good for towing bcmichael , 06/04/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought this truck to tow our boat and travel trailer. Overall it is a very capable tow vehicle, the extended wheelbase and weight help ensure a stable ride when towing large trailers. The ride is very comfortable, so this is a good vehicle for long road trips. There is a ton of interior space, plenty of room for people and luggage. When both rows of passengers seats are folded flat you can fit 4x8 sheets of plywood/drywall flat on the floor with no problem. Gas mileage is what I expected for a vehicle this size, love the FlexFuel option as we are in the midwest and E85 is usually much cheaper than gasoline.

Good looks, but needs improvement digerati , 12/31/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The design of the vehicle inside and out are great and have a "tough" look and feel to it. There's lots of room, comfortable, and quiet inside. The power running boards integrates to the Expedition nicely, unlike the GM SUVs with the feature, which leaves unsightly gaps, unlike the Ford. Great comfort for all 8 seats. Plus the SYNC was easy to use. Build quality can be improved however. SYNC radio won't turn on using the power button, heated/cooled seats won't leave on, rear air suspension is noisy and vibrates, the power driver's seat rocks back and forth slightly, plastic chips and wood quality on steering wheel not good, chrome wheels has tarnish that was impossible to remove, etc.

Great family vehicle Brett Rowley , 05/07/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful With 3 children (12, 9, 5) and quite a few long driving vacations, we spend quite a bit of time in the Expedition EL. I cannot say enough good things about it. We previously bought my wife a Honda Pilot, but almost immediately sold it and purchased the Expedition EL. The Pilot was a great SUV, but simply not big enough or comfortable enough for a large family and long trips. The overall interior comfort is outstanding, the audio/nav/touch screen technology is impressive, and the fuel economy is better than expected. We live in a rural area and spend no time sitting in traffic. Having said that, we average 17.5 miles in mixed use and 20 miles/gallon on the highway.

Love this truck Corey , 01/17/2018 Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchsed this 2009 expedition in 2016 with 147,000 miles on it. I was slightly worried about the high miles at first but it was a one owner vehicle with a clean car fax and all service done at the dealership it was purchased at. One month after we purchased it we took a 2500 mile road trip with no problems. I take it on 1000 mile round trips for work all the time with no worries or problems. The truck just hit 180,000 miles and is still going strong even after pulling 6-7,000 pound trailers. Only problem I have had was a shop used a fram oil filter that was limiting the oil pressure and causing cam timing problems. Fix was to replace the oil filter with a motorcraft filter. The interior is great but the front seat has a rip in it like almost every ford driver seat. 4x4 is amazing and this thing goes in any condition including 15 inch snow storms. At the end of the day if I was forced to sell this truck then I would buy another one but no one is getting this one from me any time soon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value