2019 Ford Escape SUV
2019 Ford Escape SUV
Which Escape does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Quick acceleration from Titanium trim's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine
- Tech interface features advanced voice control, Apple/Android integration
- Steering and handling make the Escape feel more like a car than an SUV
- Useful space for cargo and small personal items
- The 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine lacks punch
- Dashboard design looks dated, and interior build quality is lackluster
- Poor fuel economy and range from the Titanium's turbo engine
- Sync 3 infotainment now standard on SE trims (previously optional)
- Keyless entry and push-button ignition now standard on SE and SEL trims
- Part of the third Escape generation introduced for 2013
Overall rating7.1 / 10
The 2019 Ford Escape is a rare breed of compact crossover that deftly blends performance and utility. Sporty handling and a powerful turbocharged engine make the Escape drive more like a sedan, without sacrificing SUV versatility, making it a best-of-both-worlds choice.
Cargo space ranks near the top of the class (only Honda and Toyota offer more) and optional all-wheel drive offers more confidence in wet weather; front-wheel drive is standard. The optional 245-horsepower 2.0-liter engine is a blast, but if you don't need all that power or the accompanying fuel bill, there's a more sensible turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 179 hp. Both engines pair with a six-speed automatic transmission.
But the Escape isn't without fault. This generation is getting on in years, and its overall look and design are dated. Also, now-common driver aids (blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control) are optional. Rivals such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 now offer them standard on almost every trim level. Finally, the Escape's interior feels more mundane and less refined than the cabins of many of its competitors. Overall, though, we think the 2019 Escape is still worth checking out.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the Ford Escape of this generation, read our updates from a full year and more than 20,000 miles of living with a Ford Escape SE. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world reliability. We were impressed with the performance from the Escape's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine but think it falls short in many other areas. Get the full scoop from our long-term test. Note that while we tested a 2017 Escape, the 2019 Escape is of the same generation. Other than some minor differences in standard and optional equipment for the SE trim, all of our reporting still applies.
Ford Escape models
The 2019 Escape is a compact crossover SUV that comes in S, SE, SEL and Titanium trim levels. The S is fairly bare bones, so we expect most buyers will want to start with an SE, which offers an upgraded engine, nicer wheels, a power-adjustable driver seat and more available options. The SEL trim level adds more convenience features, while the top-trim Titanium adds luxury touches and an even more powerful engine.
The S starts with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (168 horsepower, 170 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, MyKey parental controls, cruise control, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat.
Tech features include a 4.2-inch central display, a rearview camera, the Sync interface with AppLink smartphone integration, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. Note that this model is generally aimed at business fleet buyers and may not be easy to find on your local dealer's lot.
Upgrading to the SE gets you 17-inch alloy wheels (optional on the S), added chrome exterior trim, sound-reducing window glass, a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine (179 hp, 177 lb-ft), roof rails, foglights, a keyless entry keypad, rear privacy glass, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, rear air vents, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest and satellite radio.
For infotainment, the SE offers the Sync 3 tech package, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen, enhanced voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sync Connect (which includes remote app services and onboard Wi-Fi), and a nine-speaker sound system with dual USB ports.
All-wheel drive is optional for SE trims, as is a Sport Appearance package that adds black 19-inch wheels, black-painted exterior trim, LED daytime running lights, paddle shifters, partial leather upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.
The SEL bundles all the SE equipment and adds a power liftgate, roof rack rails, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, premium cloth upholstery (ideal for hot climates, Ford says), power-adjustable side mirrors with heating, and rear parking sensors. A panoramic sunroof and 18-inch wheels are optional in the Sun and Style package and, like the SE trim, the SEL also offers a Sport Appearance package with similar features.
At the top of the lineup is the Titanium. It bundles all the SEL features but adds a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (245 hp, 275 lb-ft), a six-speed automatic transmission, 19-inch wheels, a power liftgate, remote start, ambient interior lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, xenon headlights, heated and 10-way power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a 110-volt, household-style power outlet and additional 12-volt power outlets.
Also standard are a navigation system, a 10-speaker Sony audio system with HD radio, front and rear parking sensors, and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking feature (which includes front and side parking sensors).
The Titanium options are similar to the SEL options, with the exception of an uprated tow package capable of pulling up to 3,500 pounds.
A Safe and Smart package is available for the SE, SEL and Titanium trims, and it includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams and wipers, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning and intervention.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our test of the Ford Escape SE (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current generation Escape has been updated with new infotainment features and driver aids. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Escape, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Escape.
Most helpful consumer reviews
2019, Titanium 2.0 Turbo AWD Escape not on my radar screen until last year when I was shopping for a smaller car for stepson. He got the small car but there was a 2017 Escape that was just coming in from test drive I asked to drive it as I liked the look of it. Wow I really liked the sporty drive. Since that time I researched about 20 small SUV and drove 5 of them. I also learned that the Escape was originally the German Built KUGA brought to USA in 2013. Ford has been refining and improving this model for many years and it shows in drive and quality. I found some of the other best seller "perceived" high quality SUV's to be a disappointment in my driving experience and negative reviews by some owners were shocking. Edmunds calls out lack of interior quality, dated and dash, and poor fuel economy. I disagree. Quality looks good to me. I like the dash layout including cluster, radio and screen setup, and big well placed air vents to cool down quickly. I average 23mpg zipping around town including short off and on Frwy ramps. I haven't taken a road trip yet. If you compare that to any other AWD SUV in the same range of 245 HP that's about what you get. It's worth it to me to have the acceleration available when I need it. I find it is often safer to have the ability to speed up to merge or avoid a situation than just hope others avoid me. I mostly drive in regular mode but drop to sport mode on some Freeway ramps with the big circular entrance ramp and also if slogging in slow Freeway Traffic 40-55 to bring the RPM from 1200 to 1800-2000 for better response. Thankfully you can turn off the annoying stop/start "feature" that stops the engine at every stop light. It works, I just don't like it,and if you are trying to cool down or heat up the car you wont like it either. I have read that other vehicles don't allow you to turn it off. I understand the totally redesigned Escape comes out soon. I hope that all works out, but I'm glad I got mine and with the current BIG discounts off MSRP I don't believe you can get a better vehicle for the price or anything close to it that will cost many thousands more.
Drove the CRV, RAV4, and all the others. Escape S is thousands $$$ less than the competition. With the Ford incentives it's a no brainer. The 2.5 liter is refined and quiet with adequate power @ 169hp for a senior like myself. The radio with bluetooth with a backup camera are super easy to use with large easy to read logical displays. It easy for a senior to enter with large door openings and plenty of interior space with comfortable well supported seats for those long drives. Easy to park. Plenty of cargo room for luggage and groceries. I am pleased with the 22.7 mpg overall. I can't wait to see what the mpg will achieve on highway drives. I am impressed with the smooth quiet ride. The tires are a little noisy but still OK. I will replace them with quieter ones when they wear out. Under 19K a GREAT BARGAIN!
When it came time to replace my wife's cute-ute, she had her heart set on the Escape already - she just loved the way it looked. Regardless, I asked that she make the rounds to make sure it was suitable and the best choice. The competition we lined up was the VW Tiguan, The Subaru Forester and the Honda CRV. In comparison, the Titanium package with the 2.0l ecotec turbo felt more powerful than all of them (especially the Forester). It steered, and handled as well as the VW. And was $10k cheaper than the Honda with a similar option load (although it did not have many of Ford's options even available). In MN, AWD is a must and options to ease the long winter are important. The heated seats and heated steering wheel were a favorite for my wife and not many vehicles in it's class had the heated wheel. The Sync3 is intuitive and easy to learn and a much nicer system than a lot of the others we drove. It drives and handles very precisely for a sport-ute. The brakes are right there and very strong. Having driven it for about 3 months now, my only gripes might be these: 1. The jury is still out on the start/stop system. I am not sure if it actually improves the MPG or if we like it that much. It is not THAT intrusive. Just a little weird when it shuts down and the engine and fan all go silent. 2. Even though it seemed big when we were driving it, the cargo bay behind the seats is on the smaller side for the ones we test drove. I would like it if it had a bit more room. The cabin feels roomy though, so maybe they sacrificed one for the other. 3. If you test drive the SE or SEL, you will notice the 1.5l turbo is not very strong. We would not even consider buying that version because of it. I highly recommending upgrading to the Titanium for the engine upgrade. If you can afford it, you will not regret it.
2019 AWD Escape Titanium which replaced a 2018 Escape. Safe and Smart package a welcomed option, especially the adaptive cruise control and collision warning. Lane guidance feature works great. Rear cross traffic alert extremely useful. This suv is fun to drive, acceleration is quick, especially in Sport mode. Front seats are very comfortable with many electric adjustments for both front seats. Trim is well done with no noticeable issues. Sync3 works great and is very responsive. Navigation system is accurate although updates should be available more than once a year. Headlights are very good on both low and high beams; auto high beam works great. This SUV is very quiet when driving. Start/stop technology is more annoying than useful with no noticeable mpg improvement. The sound system is exceptional with many settings available. SiriusXM system has never lost the signal. Visibility is very good and the backup camera is outstanding. I highly recommend this vehicle.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$28,000
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|179 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$26,500
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|179 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,105
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Titanium 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$32,620
|MPG
|21 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Escape safety features:
- MyKey
- Lets the owner set speed limits/alerts, audio system volume and satellite radio content restrictions for other drivers of the Escape.
- Lane Keeping System
- Alerts the driver when the car starts to drift out of its lane by vibrating the steering wheel and adding correctional steering if needed.
- Blind-Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Illuminates an indicator light in the side mirror when a vehicle enters the blind spot. Also includes integrated rear cross-traffic alert.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Escape vs. the competition
Ford Escape vs. Honda CR-V
The Ford Escape can be a little more fun to drive than the Honda CR-V if it's equipped with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (though it's only available on the top-level Titanium trim). We also prefer its infotainment interface. The CR-V earns higher marks for its upscale interior design and superior utility, and we've also given the CR-V an Edmunds overall star rating of 4 stars.
Ford Escape vs. Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet fully redesigned the Equinox last year, so it's the newer of the two models. It offers smoother ride quality and a quieter cabin than the Escape, and while it doesn't offer a trio of engine choices like the Escape, the Equinox does feature an optional diesel engine. You can also get navigation on lower trims of the Equinox, unlike the Escape. The Equinox is the better choice if you just want a quiet, comfortable crossover to drive every day.
Ford Escape vs. Nissan Rogue
The Nissan Rogue is one of the few vehicles in this class to offer a third-row seat. That will be an advantage if you occasionally need to carry extra passengers, especially if they're small. The Rogue has more cargo space, too. But it is kind of a snooze to drive. We prefer the Escape's driving acumen, especially when equipped with the optional turbo 2.0-liter engine (Titanium model only).
FAQ
Is the Ford Escape a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Escape?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Escape:
- Sync 3 infotainment now standard on SE trims (previously optional)
- Keyless entry and push-button ignition now standard on SE and SEL trims
- Part of the third Escape generation introduced for 2013
Is the Ford Escape reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Escape a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Escape?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Escape is the 2019 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,105.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,000
- SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $26,500
- S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,105
- Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,620
- SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,445
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,945
- Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $34,120
What are the different models of Ford Escape?
More about the 2019 Ford Escape
The Ford Escape returns in 2019 as a popular cornerstone to its class with no shortage of strengths. Fairly good fuel economy, available all-wheel drive, useful cargo space and an optional hands-free liftgate combine to strongly embody compact-crossover features we expect. The Escape also surprises with responsive steering and impressive handling.
The cabin includes practical storage areas throughout, including one standout: a convenient storage nook ahead of the shift lever that seems perfectly made for a phone.
The Escape's dashboard design could use a refresh, but the new Sync 3 infotainment system, which features full smartphone integration by means of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, upgrades the look and buys some time before a more comprehensive overhaul.
FordPass with the Sync Connect ownership app allows you to remotely connect to the Escape from your smartphone, while additional technology brings the Escape in line with contemporary safety options offered to drivers across the class, including lane departure prevention, adaptive cruise control with forward collision alert, and even an optional self-parking system.
For 2019, the Escape only offers minor changes. The Sync 3 tech interface now comes standard on SE trims, and keyless entry and push-button ignition are added to SE and SEL models.
Ford gives the Escape two turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engines. The 1.5-liter offers decent power and fuel economy, but at this size the turbo appears to improve fuel economy more than it does off-the-line speed. Performance seekers should consider a bump up to the updated 2.0-liter turbo engine if they can. This powerplant puts out more horsepower and torque than in previous years. With a 0 to 60 time of less than 7 seconds, the 2.0-liter earns the Escape a nod as one of the quickest-to-accelerate compact crossovers out there.
A non-turbo 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is found only on the base S trim, which is typically geared toward fleet owners and may not be easy to find at your local dealer.
The 2019 Escape's varying trims have near-ranking fuel economies ranging from a combined 23 to 26 mpg. The front-wheel-drive 1.5-liter turbo achieves an EPA-rated 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway), and the all-wheel-drive 2.0 turbocharged option is rated at 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway).
Four trim levels are available: S, SE, SEL and Titanium. You'll find select desirable options to be more affordable or even standard, such as Ford's automatic climate control system, which is standard on the midgrade SE trim level. The S is the base trim. The SE offers several enticing upgrades and customization routes, but the SEL bridges the SE's simpler offerings and the Titanium's near-luxury feature set.
The fully featured Titanium sets the bar high with a broad suite of luxuries as well as its exclusive foot sensor for the power liftgate. Even sportier styling is possible thanks to the Sport Appearance add-on available for SE and SEL trims.
With so many options, choosing the perfect crossover may seem like a challenge. Let Edmunds help find the Ford Escape that is just right for you.
2019 Ford Escape SUV Overview
The 2019 Ford Escape SUV is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Escape SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Escape SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Escape SUV 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Escape SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Escape SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Escape SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE, S, Titanium, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ford Escape SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Escape SUV?
2019 Ford Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2019 Ford Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,215. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $7,129 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,129 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,086.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 20.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.
Which 2019 Ford Escape SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Ford Escape SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 5 new 2019 [object Object] Escape SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,390 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Escape SUV.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Escape SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Escape SUV Escape SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Escape for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,418.
Find a new Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,139.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Ford Escape SUV
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Escape SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
