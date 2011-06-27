2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Deals, Incentives & Rebates
TitaniumTitanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $250 Select Inventory for Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
- $6,840 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 01/04/2021
Select Inventory for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Select Inventory RCL Customer Cash (#50542). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/04/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $250
- Start
- 12/04/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
RCL Customer Cash (#50542). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/04/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $6,840
- Start
- 12/04/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Financing(0 available)
All 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SEL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid in Virginia is:not available