  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid
  4. 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

Titanium

Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

  • Select Inventory for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Select Inventory RCL Customer Cash (#50542). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/04/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    12/04/2020
    End
    01/04/2021

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    RCL Customer Cash (#50542). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/04/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $6,840
    Start
    12/04/2020
    End
    01/04/2021

  • Financing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ford Escape
VIEW OFFERS
Ford.com

All 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SEL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Ad
Build Your Escape

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles