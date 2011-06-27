  1. Home
MSRP range: $34,905 - $43,760
MSRP$36,150
Edmunds suggests you pay$35,662
What Should I Pay
2022 Ford Edge video

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: Ford says nobody buys cars anymore, except the Mustang. So it isn't going to make cars anymore, except the Mustang. The new focus, no pun intended, is SUVs. Since its introduction 10 years ago, the Ford Edge has been steadily improving. 2019 brings us the most technologically advanced, sophisticated Ford Edge yet, with plenty of options for making it perfectly suited to you. The Edge is Ford's midsized family hauler that it says handles like a car, but is better, because it's an SUV. We're here in Park City, Utah to drive the Ford Edge ST and find out if the performance version is the one you want. Across all the models, I think the Edge is sort of a traditional SUV shape. It doesn't have that puffed-up hatchback look that some crossovers have. It also isn't just a huge, big box like a full-size SUV, sort of right in the middle. It looks nice. It's not exceptional. It isn't gorgeous like, say, the Alfa crossover. The Edge ST has some details that I do think make it look more performance oriented, even from the outside. First of all, it has that ST badge, which is going to be a reoccurring topic of conversation during this review. But it also has some differences in the back. It has a blacked-out, lower rear valence and a different set of tailpipes. It really does look different than the Titanium or the lower trim levels. The Edge offers some customization options in terms of looks, most notably in wheel sizes, which you can get, I think, anywhere from 18 to 21, depending on which model you're buying. Edmunds as a whole wasn't super fond of the Edge when it first came out. We thought it was underpowered and just not super impressive. The big change for 2019 is that there are a lot more engine options. Most particularly, you can get the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, which has 335 horsepower. And I think it's like 380 pound-feet of torque, which is kind of a lot. I mean, it's like 25 more horsepower than an EcoBoost Mustang. So we're really not suffering from a lack of performance here. And I've just been driving this car in the regular, standard driving mode. And I haven't had any problem passing people here on the freeway. Yesterday, when we were driving in the mountains, I did notice that it was sort of huffing and puffing a little bit, much like myself while climbing up a hill. And I wish that I had a sport button, because if you do turn it into Sport, you get more sound, and you get a different shift programming. It's very noticeable. It's a much faster car if you have it in Sport Mode. And I like the way that it runs in Sport Mode. I don't love the way that it sounds. I think it's all that piped-in sound. The thing I don't understand about it, though, is, why not just have that be the base mode for the ST? You're paying extra money to have the sporty version of the Edge. So why would you ever want it not in Sport Mode, especially because it doesn't change anything about the suspension, which is the main reason, for me, that I would want something not to be in a sport mode, right? Like, some sport modes in cars, they make the suspension stiffer. So it really is more for performance driving, because it's uncomfortable in normal driving. This vehicle takes you out of Sport Mode if you stop and go into park or reverse, and then go back into drive without turning the car off. I don't understand why it does that, because if you already had it in Sport Mode, I'm assuming that you wanted to be driving in Sport Mode. If you're interested in the Ford Edge ST, I'm assuming that you know the ST badge. It's been on the Fiesta. It's been on the Focus. It was big in Europe. And it's always sort of stood for a smaller car with really great handling. And I would say it's good handling for an SUV of this size. I don't know if it's ST handling. I mean, I don't feel like I want to just go flat out around corners in this thing. It definitely still feels like a big vehicle. And I think, if I pushed it hard, it might push back. The suspension is pretty traditional. It hasn't changed a lot in the last few years. And it's fine, you know? It's holding the car up and taking me around turns in a fairly flat manner. It isn't adjustable in any way, though. So there's no modes for different kinds of rides, if you want that. I think it's an interesting choice that Ford put the eight-speed automatic in the Edge ST, because they also have this 10-speed automatic that's what's in the Raptor. And it's really good. And the eight-speed isn't bad, but this engine and car, I think, could have really benefited from having a more performance-oriented transmission. This one, I think, searches a bit. Especially if you have it in Sport Mode, and you're going downhill, it drops gears till you're revving to the moon. And you're like, what are you even doing? Ford wants the ST to be in competition with other performance mid-sized SUVs. In fact, in the press materials, Ford even mentioned some by name, including the Audi Q5 and the Porsche Macan, even the Maserati. I like the ambition. But having been in several of those vehicles, I have to say that Ford is reaching a little bit. The performance isn't quite there in the feel of the car. And the interior is definitely not a match-up with those cars. I mean, there's nothing horrible about sitting in here. But there's nothing spectacular, either. It's very monotone. There's this huge dash that's just completely plain plastic, and it actually reflects quite a lot into the window when you're driving. Console is also very plain and sort of weirdly laid out. Like, why is the screen so small, and then this surround is so big? And why is there all this blank space around these buttons? And why are some of the buttons for temperature control on this side, and some on this side, and some down here? I mean, this is kind of all temperature control. But then the volume is here in the middle. It's not super thoughtful. On the other hand, the console does have a fair amount of storage space. It has a little secret pouch in here that is big enough for a wallet or a cell phone. You couldn't put a bag in there. There's this charging pad here in this console. Only problem with that is, you really don't want to leave your phone there, because it gets hot. In fact, you don't really want to leave anything in there, because it gets hot. Then there's this slot here, so you can actually see the phone, two cup holders. There's another cell phone slot here, which is sort of a clever placement, although the lip of the console hangs over it, makes it a little bit hard to get it in and out. The console itself it's not very long, but you could fit a lot of tall things in it. The 2019 Edge is nicer than the previous model in terms of material. The previous model had a really terrible-feeling steering wheel. I'm not going to say that this is something that I want to take to bed and cuddle. It's not that nice. But it's not bad. The stitching looks good, and it isn't uncomfortable on your hands. Ford is doing a good job with the technology that it's putting into the car. You can get Sync 3. You can use Waze. You can use Apple Maps. You can use Google Maps, Android Auto, all of that stuff. Hooks right in, it's easy to use, it's pretty easy to figure out. I wish that they made it look more technologically advanced, and also more performance-y, especially here in the ST. The Edge could use some of the style that the Mustang has in its recent iterations. The base-level Edge starts out in the high $20,000 range, which is really a pretty good deal. I mean, this is a big vehicle. It's comfortable. It's easy to drive. It has a reliable engine and a ton of cargo space. By the time you hit the ST, you're looking at high 40s, even the 50s. And there's a lot of other stuff in that range that gives you a better interior and more power. When you're shopping for a midsize SUV, you have a very important choice to make, because you could get a seven- or eight-passenger three-row midsize SUV. Or, in about the same price range and about the same size exterior, you could get a five-passenger midsize SUV that has more cargo space. So that's a decision that you have to make, whether you're planning on carrying more people or more stuff. Manufacturers seem to assume that if you want a three-row, you don't want a whole lot of sportiness, or you're not that interested in a gorgeous exterior, because you're going to be carrying around a soccer team all day long. A lot of times, if what you want is just a bigger car, you're going to be looking at the five-passenger midsize SUV. And that is what the Edge is. Because of how many cars are in the midsize segment, you could find a ton of models and say that they compete with the Edge. You might be looking at the Audi Q5, which is a similar passenger space, slightly smaller, and a little bit-- I don't know. What's the word? Posher. Another vehicle that's in the same segment but does a radically different thing would be the Jeep Grand Cherokee-- again, a comfortable vehicle, carries about the same amount of people, less cargo space, but more activity based. This car, even though it is all-wheel drive, is not really an off-roader. One place that the Ford Edge really shines is in cargo space. There is a ton of room back there, more than anything else in the segment. There's 73 cubic feet of cargo space if you put all the seats down. And they go down really easy with the touch of a button. And it's almost 40 cubic feet with them up. So you could take people on a trip and still have room for all the gear. Overall, the Edge is a pleasant driving experience. It's comfortable. It handles in a very predictable manner. And you feel pretty safe. I do have a pretty serious complaint, though, and that is the visibility. These long, stretched-out, and very wide front pillars-- I mean, a huge blind spot, not just on the driver side, but even on the passenger side. These kind of blind spots bother you not just on a twisty road where you can't see what's coming next, but just driving around a parking lot. Like, you're in the Trader Joe's trying to make a turn, and there could be somebody with a shopping cart right there. You won't even see them. While I don't love the Edge's interior overall, it does have some nice options. And this big, giant panoramic glass roof is one of them. It's very pretty. My only complaint about it would be that the shade for it is really slow and really loud. [WHIRRING] [SIGHS] You can't even sleep while it's going up because it's so loud. A benefit to not having a third row in a big SUV is, you have so much room back here. This is great. This is a really nice back seat. Plenty of space under the seat in front of you, so you can put your little feet under there without hitting a bunch of weird stuff. And also, it's really nice, and light, and airy in here. So if you imagine your kids sitting back here, they've got a view. They've got sunshine. They can see what's happening in the world around them. I mean, it's great. A lot of times, the backseat is kind of a punishment. And this is a nice place to be. This is a road trip for sure. The actual seats in the back are very comfortable on the sides. The center could use a little bit of work. It's plenty soft enough. But the way that the little fold-down armrest sticks into the lower back is not very comfortable. So I wouldn't want to sit here. I would say it's really more of a four-passenger with an emergency five option. Ooh, cup holders. The 2019 Edge does have some bragging rights. Ford has really done a good job of looking at contemporary safety technology, figuring out which things people are going to want, and making those standard in the car at all of the various trim levels. For example, things like backup cameras, lane monitoring, lane keep assist-- it's all just part of Ford's 360 Safety Suite. You get it no matter which trim level you buy, which is awesome. Before, it was like, well, you'll have to spend a lot of money to keep your family safe. And now, it's just part of every trim. If you want even more safety, you could add some stuff on. And while I've been on camera numerous times saying, I don't think you really need all this stuff, I'm going to admit that lane centering is really cool. So lane centering is different from lane keep assist. What lane keep assist does is, if you start to cross over a line, it brings you back. What lane centering does is, it looks far ahead, and it sees the lines, and it makes very slight adjustments to keep you between those lines. It's really cool. It's not quite autonomous driving. But it's one step below it. And when you use it with adaptive cruise control, which is also an option, then it can kind of monitor the traffic in front of you, slow the car down if the traffic in front of you is slowing down, and keep you in the lanes. And it'll really do it around turns. I mean, we tested it yesterday on some fairly curvy highways. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that it doesn't slow the car down based on the severity of the turn. So if you're trying to use it at 80 miles an hour on a very curvy road, it doesn't know that you shouldn't go into that turn at 80 miles an hour. You really do need to still be paying attention. You need to use the brakes. You need to be there to save it. Mileage for all these midsize SUVs is in the 20 to 25 range. And stepping up to the ST drops you to about 21 combined, compared to 25 if you just have the front-wheel drive base model 2 liter. After two days in the Ford Edge, I have two answers to two different questions. One is, is the Ford Edge a good option as a family vehicle? Yeah, for sure. It's comfortable. It's easy to drive. And it has a ton of cargo space-- I mean, a lot. The other question was, does the Ford Edge ST deserve that ST badge? And that one, mm, maybe not this year. Everything I like about the Ford Edge is available in the lower models or in the Titanium. And the ST just doesn't quite commit to that true performance lifestyle. It should be just a little bit faster, sound a little bit better, have a little more that stands out from just the regular Ford Edge, and it doesn't. So if you really want a Sports UV, there are better options. But you should look at the Edge as a family hauler. If you like videos like this, please subscribe. And make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2019 Ford Edge First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Ford Edge, but since the 2022 Ford Edge is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Ford Edge a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Edge both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Edge fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Edge gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Edge has 39.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Edge. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Ford Edge?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford Edge:

  • Standard all-wheel drive on every model
  • Infotainment console now comes with a 12-inch touchscreen
  • Minor design changes to exterior and interior
  • Part of the second Edge generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Ford Edge reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Edge is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Edge. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Edge's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Ford Edge a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford Edge is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Edge is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford Edge?

The least-expensive 2022 Ford Edge is the 2022 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,905.

Other versions include:

  • Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,095
  • ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,095
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,905
  • ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $43,760
  • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,345
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Edge?

If you're interested in the Ford Edge, the next question is, which Edge model is right for you? Edge variants include Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 7A). For a full list of Edge models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Ford Edge

2022 Ford Edge SUV Overview

The 2022 Ford Edge SUV is offered in the following styles: Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Ford Edge SUV models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 250 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Ford Edge SUV comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Ford Edge SUV comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Ford Edge SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ford Edge SUV and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Edge SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ford Edge SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Edge SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Titanium, ST-Line, SEL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Ford Edge SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Ford Edge SUV?

2022 Ford Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Ford Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,150. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $488 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $488 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,662.

The average savings for the 2022 Ford Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 1.3% below the MSRP.

2022 Ford Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Ford Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,590. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $881 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $881 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,709.

The average savings for the 2022 Ford Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 2.3% below the MSRP.

2022 Ford Edge SUV ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Ford Edge SUV ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,340. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford Edge SUV ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $920 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $920 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,420.

The average savings for the 2022 Ford Edge SUV ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

2022 Ford Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Ford Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,340. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $789 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $789 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,551.

The average savings for the 2022 Ford Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 1.9% below the MSRP.

2022 Ford Edge SUV ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

The 2022 Ford Edge SUV ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,005. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford Edge SUV ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $671 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $671 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,334.

The average savings for the 2022 Ford Edge SUV ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 1.5% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Ford Edge SUVS are available in my area?

2022 Ford Edge SUV Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ford Edge SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ford Edge SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Ford Edge Edge SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,721.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Ford Edge SUV and all available trim types: Titanium, ST-Line, SE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Ford Edge SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Ford Edge SUV?

2022 Ford Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
23 compined MPG,
21 city MPG/28 highway MPG

2022 Ford Edge SUV ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
23 compined MPG,
21 city MPG/28 highway MPG

2022 Ford Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
23 compined MPG,
21 city MPG/28 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG23
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume153.1 cu.ft.
Wheelbase112.2 in.
Length188.8 in.
WidthN/A
Height68.3 in.
Curb Weight4122 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ford Edge?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

