  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
  4. Used 2011 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Features & Specs

More about the 2011 612 Scaglietti
Overview
Starting MSRP
$313,088
See 612 Scaglietti Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$313,088
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.0 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Torque434 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower532 hp @ 7250 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$313,088
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$313,088
HGTS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$313,088
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Kennedee Interioryes
Color Upon Request for Special Stitchingyes
6 Pieces Luggage Setyes
Special Leather Upholstery for the Interioryes
Alcantara Interior Carpetyes
Yellow Tachometeryes
Diamond Stitching Leather Upholstery for the Headlineryes
Trunk Treated Leather Upholsteryyes
Alcantara Upholstery for the Headlineryes
Red Tachometeryes
Treated Leather for Luggage Detailyes
Contrast Stitching for Luggage Setyes
TV Tuneryes
Homelinkyes
Treated Leather Upholstery for the Interioryes
Dedication Plate in Silveryes
Color Upon Request for Stitching for Trunk Leather Upholsteryyes
Diamond Stitching Interioryes
Daytona Style Seat Trim (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Lower Zone Leather Upholsteryyes
Leather Upholstery for Trunk Carpetsyes
Cruise Controlyes
Color Upon Request for Lower Trim and Center Consoleyes
Color Upon Request for Steering Wheelyes
Color Upon Request for Rear Shelfyes
iPod Connectionyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Sill Kickyes
Carbon Interior Trimyes
Color Upon Request for Standard Stitchingyes
Color Upon Request for Upper Trim and Doorsyes
Colored Trunk Carpetsyes
Colored Safety Beltsyes
Leather Pocket for Trunkyes
Alcantara Trunk Carpetyes
Color Upon Request for Seat Pipingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$313,088
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$313,088
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$313,088
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Sterling Silver Painted Wheels (Standard Style)yes
Brake Calipers in Aluminum Grey Coloryes
Brake Calipers in Red Coloryes
Sporty Exhaust Pipesyes
Run Flat Tiresyes
19" Ball Polished Modular Wheel Rimsyes
Chrome-Plated Front Grill Frameyes
Standard-Style Black Front Grillyes
20" Challenge Style Painted Wheelsyes
Modular Wheel Rims 19" w/Sport Tiresyes
20" Challenge-Style Wheelsyes
Standard-Style Burnished Front Grillyes
Space Saver Wheel Kityes
Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Coloryes
Brake Calipers in Oro Coloryes
Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"yes
Brake Calipers in Yellow Coloryes
Ball Polished Wheels (Standard Style)yes
Wheel Caps w/Chrome-Plated Prancing Horseyes
20" Challenge-Style Ball-Polished Wheelsyes
Standard-Style Anodized Front Grillyes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fendersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$313,088
Front track66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.0 cu.ft.
Length193.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height52.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width77.0 in.
Rear track64.6 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$313,088
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$313,088
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
See 612 Scaglietti Inventory

Related Used 2011 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles