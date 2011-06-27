Used 2011 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti for Sale Near Me
- $129,900
2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 OTO21,842 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
In 2003, the Ferrari 456 was discontinued after 11 years in production and was replaced by the 612 Scaglietti. Designed by Ken Okuyama and Frank Stephenson, the 612 Scaglietti was bigger than the 456, making it a true four-seater rather than a 2+2 GT like its predecessor. The 612 was an all-aluminum vehicle and the second following the 360 Modena. A total of 3025 cars were produced until 2011. This black on black 2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti OTO has just over 20,000 miles. This 612 has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 OTO with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/16 Highway)
VIN: ZFFJB54A490165725
Stock: P31150B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- $94,900
2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 OTO27,013 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Platinum Motors PDX - Portland / Oregon
�
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 OTO with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/16 Highway)
VIN: ZFFJB54A380158926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $105,000
Certified 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F112,638 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1- Nero over Beige - Excellent Condition - Sold as New by Our Sister Store - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians -This 612 Scaglietti F1 has been specified with:- Red Brake Calipers- 19-inch Modular Wheels- Cruise Control- Daytona Style Seats- Seat Piping in Nero- Carpets in Nero- Leather Parcel Shelf in Beige- HomeLink- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Radio Navigation SystemThe 612 is the discerning gentleman's Ferrari: understated, shapely and immensely powerful. Motivated by Ferrari's legendary V12, this 2+2 combines the best of Ferrari's performance with its stunning coachwork and design. Its sporting capabilities do not exclude practicality, as it features room for four adults and their luggage! The 612 Scaglietti is a thrill to drive, and is equally at home carving canyon roads or pulling up to a resort.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/16 Highway)
VIN: ZFFJB54A170157322
Stock: NP4141
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-10-2019
- $88,800
2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Base24,776 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Klasse Auto - Costa Mesa / California
�
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
VIN: ZFFJB54A370155135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $89,900
2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti undefined11,008 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Black Horse Motors LLC - Naples / Florida
�
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
VIN: ZFFAA54A850141697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $109,999
2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F16,379 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Algar Ferrari - Bryn Mawr / Pennsylvania
2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1A Grigio Titanio 2D CoupeABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/16 Highway)
VIN: ZFFAA54A950138873
Stock: C0028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- $99,995
2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Base30,725 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reina International Auto - Brookfield / Wisconsin
2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti--Finished in Grigio Silverstone over Beige Leather Interior,Tubi Exhaust, Modular Wheels..This 612 is in excellent condition with only 30725 Miles,Service Records,Known as the Gentlemens Ferrari,the 612 Scaglietti is one of the most exclusive and well-rounded and sporty grand touring machines on the road today.It's epic V12 engine is a derivative of the mighty Enzo,and the same powerplant that powers its 599GTB stablemate.Power is routed through a sopisticated drivetrain and the 612s suspension is sporty and compliant at the same time.The big Ferrari will seat 4 adults and their bags in comfort will rocketing to 200MPH.All while sporting graceful coupe like proportions and classic Ferrari styling.This road rocket is a blast to pilot alone as well:just hit the sport button and start carving corners,even on your way in to the office! This fine 612 is loaded with incredible options such as F1 Transmission,Electrically operated Daytone Seats,Heated Seats,Ball Polished Wheels,Leather Headliner,and Rear Parking Sensors.The previous owner added a stealth-mounted Escort Radar Detector and Laser Jamming System.The color combination is stunning and this Ferrari is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
VIN: ZFFAA54A550143696
Stock: 3696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-10-2019
- $87,900
2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Base20,766 milesDelivery available*
Ultimo Motors - Warrenville / Illinois
�
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
VIN: ZFFAA54A650143058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $167,977
2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Base41,126 milesDelivery available*
Kelly Motorcars - Hatfield / Pennsylvania
�
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
VIN: ZFFAA54A650138586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $99,995
2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti undefinedNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
�
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
VIN: ZFFAA54A350139971
Certified Pre-Owned: No