With the need to address emissions to combat climate change, the impact of rising fuel costs on Americans, and our national pursuit of energy independence, the case for switching to electric cars — also called electric vehicles or EVs — keeps growing stronger. But there are a lot of misconceptions about electric cars, ranging from what impact they have on the environment to how much range you actually need to what it takes to maintain an EV. And one of the most common questions we hear is: "Do EVs use oil?"

The short answer to the question is 'No.' In this article we'll go over why electric cars don't use motor oil and how that benefits you — and the planet.