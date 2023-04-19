Why Electric Cars Don't Use Motor Oil
What you need to know about electric motors and lubrication
By Will Kaufman | (updated April 19th, 2023)
With the need to address emissions to combat climate change, the impact of rising fuel costs on Americans, and our national pursuit of energy independence, the case for switching to electric cars — also called electric vehicles or EVs — keeps growing stronger. But there are a lot of misconceptions about electric cars, ranging from what impact they have on the environment to how much range you actually need to what it takes to maintain an EV. And one of the most common questions we hear is: "Do EVs use oil?"
The short answer to the question is 'No.' In this article we'll go over why electric cars don't use motor oil and how that benefits you — and the planet.
Why electric cars don't use motor oil
Instead of burning fuel for power, EVs turn electricity stored in a battery into magnetic force just by running a current through the motor. This process requires very few moving parts and produces a lot less heat, pressure and friction than burning gasoline. For a full explanation, check out our in-depth guide to how electric cars work.
Why gas-powered cars need oil and oil changes
Internal combustion engines have a lot of moving parts that create friction and require lubrication — in this case, motor oil. Because of the way gasoline engines operate, this oil needs to be changed regularly to ensure maximum longevity of the engine. Combustion engines create a lot of heat and pressure when they burn fuel, which causes motor oil to degrade over time. Oil also picks up contaminants as it cycles through an engine. Wear and tear on an engine can cause it to start burning or leaking oil, requiring more frequent oil changes or potentially costly maintenance.
Over time, motor oil loses its ability to effectively lubricate an engine, so it needs to be drained and replaced with fresh oil.
What’s different about electric cars
Electric motors don't burn any fuel and don't have as many points of friction. Since an electric motor uses electromagnetic fields to make power, there's no direct contact between the rotor (the part that spins) and the stator (the stationary coil around the rotor).
Instead, the rotor is held in place by bearings. These bearings are lubricated, but electric motors can use sealed bearings — bearings with their lubrication sealed inside. Sealed bearings are designed to last for the lifetime of the motor. The grease they rely on doesn't suffer from degradation in the same way as motor oil because in a sealed bearing the lubrication is kept free from contamination and isn't subject to the same stresses as engine oil. It can also be thicker and more durable than engine oil because it doesn't need to be circulated through a large engine.>
The environmental and global impact of motor oil
Motor oil contains toxic and carcinogenic compounds, and even in very low concentrations it can contaminate aquatic ecosystems and groundwater supplies and reservoirs.
While used oil can be recycled, not everything in it can be reused and there remain some toxic byproducts that need to be disposed of. But not all oil is recycled. First, oil is introduced into the environment by leaks and spills. A car may leak oil onto a paved road, but oil is not biodegradable. When it rains, the oil can be washed into local waterways. Second, oil is frequently disposed of improperly. The EPA estimates that 200 million gallons of oil are improperly disposed of in the U.S. each year.
Then there's the impact of engine oil on demand for crude oil. On average, cars are filled with between 5 and 8 quarts of oil. Making just 5 quarts of motor oil can require refining more than 80 gallons of crude oil. That props up demand for crude oil, hampering energy independence and contributing to pipeline leaks and oil spills that can cause environmental devastation.
Financial benefits
Getting rid of motor oil doesn't just help the environment; it can also save you money. EVs don't require oil changes, nor do they need services commonly associated with gasoline-powered cars, such as spark plugs, belt replacements, engine and fuel filters, or emissions sensors. According to a government study, EV's cost 4 cents less per mile to maintain than traditional gas cars, saving $4,000 over 100,000 miles. That doesn't include the lower cost to fuel an electric car compared to buying gas, which adds up to even more lifetime savings.
