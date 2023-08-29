When someone says, "electric car," this is the type of vehicle the person usually means. A battery electric vehicle is an electric-only car, SUV or truck, and it uses energy stored in large battery packs to power one or more electric motors. There are no gasoline-powered engines in BEVs; these are purely electric cars. Check out our guide on how electric cars work to learn more .

BEV advantages and disadvantages

Because they're fully battery-powered, BEVs have zero tailpipe emissions (and no tailpipes). They're also mechanically simple, with fewer moving parts than gas cars, making them cheaper to maintain. If you can charge at home, you'll also save money on fuel compared to buying gas, making electric cars great commuter vehicles.

Electric cars are relatively quiet since they don't have noisy engines, though you will likely hear a high-pitched whine from the motor(s), which rotates many more times per minute compared to an engine. But even without a gas engine, electric cars can be very quick. Electric motors deliver all of their torque instantly, which means plenty of thrust to get away from a stoplight.

While electric cars can recapture a small amount of energy when slowing down, they have no way of generating significant amounts of electricity. That means BEVs need to be plugged in and charged regularly, and charging takes longer than filling up with gas. You'll need to install a charging station at home or have easy access to a public station where you live or work. And longer road trips will require some extra planning and time.

Electric cars also have less driving range when the weather is very cold or very hot because batteries can't operate as efficiently in extreme conditions. While their powerful motors mean BEVs are good at moving heavy loads, their range also suffers when towing.