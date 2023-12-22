Tesla Home Charger: The Options Currently Available

Non-Tesla home chargers

Before diving into this section, it is worth noting that most of these charging stations are set up with only J1772 connectors. That means that if you opt for any of these systems, you will have to use an adapter that enables charging from a J1772 connector to a Tesla port. Fortunately, Tesla includes this Level 2 adapter with the purchase of a new vehicle. You can also purchase one from Tesla for about $50. Here are five popular home charging stations to consider:

This $550 home charger by ChargePoint can be purchased with a J1772 connector or with a Tesla (also known as NACS, for North American Charging Standard) connector. The Home Flex can be selected with a NEMA 6-50 or NEMA 14-50 style power plug — you can just plug in the charger if you have one of these style plugs at your home — or as a direct hardwire home installation. This Level 2 charger delivers up to 37 miles of range per hour. There's also an app that allows you to monitor and modify charging sessions. This same app can be used for public charging.

The $730 Enphase home charger is a Level 2 station that only comes equipped with a J1772 connector. You can choose this system with different power capabilities that can take your charging speed from up to 31 miles of range per hour (at 32 amps) to a max of 61 miles per charging hour (at 64 amps). This system also allows you to select from NEMA 6-50 and NEMA 14-50 plugs — only in the 32- and 40-amp systems — or hardwire installation.

The most basic $400 Emporia Level 2 home charger comes with a default charge rate of 40 amps with a NEMA 14-50 plug. You can move up to a 48-amp system for faster charging but that must be hardwired. The Emporia charging solution is only available with a J1772 connector and is Wi-Fi enabled.

The $560 Autel MaxiCharge can come equipped with a NEMA 14-50 plug or without one for hardwire installation. Choosing the NEMA option will get you an adjustable 40-amp system, whereas a hardwired station will bump you up to 50-amp capability. The 40-amp system adds 30 miles of range with every hour of charging, while the 50-amp provides up to 37 miles per hour. You can also choose to equip your station with an in-body holster or a separate holster for the J1772 connector, which can come in handy depending on location and space requirements. The MaxiCharge has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Ethernet connectivity.

Here's another company like ChargePoint that is an established name in the public charging sphere. Electrify America's $650 home charging unit comes with 9.6 kW of available power at 40 amps. You can adjust amperage output from 16 to 32 to 40 amps. The HomeStation comes with a NEMA 14-50 connector, but it can also be hardwired. Like most units, this system comes standard with the J1772 connector. This station comes Wi-Fi-ready and works with the Electrify America app.