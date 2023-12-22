Tesla Home Charger: The Options Currently Available
Get yourself one. You can thank us later.December 22nd, 2023
A Tesla home charger makes charging your vehicle easy and convenient. With a system at your home, you can recharge your Tesla anytime you need, giving you the serenity of knowing that your car will have power when you head out. Options for recharging a Tesla at home are growing, although sometimes extra equipment may be required for compatibility. In this article we will list a few options for a Tesla home charging station. We will dive into the two choices Tesla offers and some popular non-Tesla home chargers in no particular order.
Am I Ready for an EV?
EV ownership works best if you can charge (240V) at home or at work This typically means a 240V home installation, but you could also have a similar setup at your office or other places your car is already parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice unless you've got a plug-in hybrid, in which case overnight charging at home is feasible.
If you can’t charge at home, charging at a charging station could take at least 10x longer than at a gas station With public charging infrastructure still in its infancy, the user experience can be maddeningly inconsistent. Tesla owners tend to rave about the reliability and speed of the company's proprietary Supercharger stations, but rival DC fast options have thus far been plagued by technical issues and overcrowding. It's an evolving landscape and our best advice is to do your research on the available options for the EV you want to buy.
Adding a 240V home charging system could cost up to $1,000 or more If your existing electrical service can handle the additional demands of EV charging, you may be able to add Level 2 charging at home for less than a grand, including installation. But your costs will multiply if you need to upgrade your electrical panel or add a dedicated circuit.
Home chargers that Tesla offers
The Tesla Mobile Connector
The Tesla Mobile Connector is the most basic of the home chargers the automaker offers. These connectors do not come standard with the purchase of a new Tesla vehicle anymore. You'll have to shell out about $230 to acquire one, but at least it doesn't require any equipment installation. In the mobile bundle, you get a 120-volt (Level 1) charging adapter to use in a standard outlet and a 240-volt (Level 2) charging adapter that requires a 240-volt (NEMA 14-50) outlet. With the 120-volt adapter, you can add up to 3 miles of range per hour, and with the 240-volt you can add up to 30 miles of range per hour. Everything comes nicely packaged in a storage bag.
The Tesla Wall Connector
The Tesla Wall Connector is probably the best way to charge at home. This $475 charging system is more expensive than the mobile charger, and you'll spend even more because it requires equipment installation by a qualified electrician. The Wall Connector is a Level 2 charger with up to 11.5 kW of power output, and it lets you add up to 44 miles of range per hour. In addition, the Wall Connector has a 24-foot cable, Wi-Fi connectivity for over-the-air (OTA) updates, and a design app for indoor and outdoor installation. This charging station uses the Tesla app, which allows you to monitor and manage your charging sessions. Tesla offers an aluminum pedestal for stand-alone charging, a cable organizer, and color-matched faceplates to accessorize your Wall Connector.
Tesla also offers a Universal Wall Connector that is basically like the Tesla Wall Connector but also enables you to charge non-Tesla EVs via an integrated J1772 adapter. Features and recharging speeds for this version are similar to those for the regular wall charger.
The Tesla Wall Connector can also be purchased from Amazon, Best Buy and Treehouse.
Search EV tax credits and rebates in your areaSee Electric Vehicle Rebates
Non-Tesla home chargers
Before diving into this section, it is worth noting that most of these charging stations are set up with only J1772 connectors. That means that if you opt for any of these systems, you will have to use an adapter that enables charging from a J1772 connector to a Tesla port. Fortunately, Tesla includes this Level 2 adapter with the purchase of a new vehicle. You can also purchase one from Tesla for about $50. Here are five popular home charging stations to consider:
ChargePoint Home Flex
This $550 home charger by ChargePoint can be purchased with a J1772 connector or with a Tesla (also known as NACS, for North American Charging Standard) connector. The Home Flex can be selected with a NEMA 6-50 or NEMA 14-50 style power plug — you can just plug in the charger if you have one of these style plugs at your home — or as a direct hardwire home installation. This Level 2 charger delivers up to 37 miles of range per hour. There's also an app that allows you to monitor and modify charging sessions. This same app can be used for public charging.
Enphase IQ charger
The $730 Enphase home charger is a Level 2 station that only comes equipped with a J1772 connector. You can choose this system with different power capabilities that can take your charging speed from up to 31 miles of range per hour (at 32 amps) to a max of 61 miles per charging hour (at 64 amps). This system also allows you to select from NEMA 6-50 and NEMA 14-50 plugs — only in the 32- and 40-amp systems — or hardwire installation.
Emporia EV charger
The most basic $400 Emporia Level 2 home charger comes with a default charge rate of 40 amps with a NEMA 14-50 plug. You can move up to a 48-amp system for faster charging but that must be hardwired. The Emporia charging solution is only available with a J1772 connector and is Wi-Fi enabled.
Autel MaxiCharge AC Elite Home charger
The $560 Autel MaxiCharge can come equipped with a NEMA 14-50 plug or without one for hardwire installation. Choosing the NEMA option will get you an adjustable 40-amp system, whereas a hardwired station will bump you up to 50-amp capability. The 40-amp system adds 30 miles of range with every hour of charging, while the 50-amp provides up to 37 miles per hour. You can also choose to equip your station with an in-body holster or a separate holster for the J1772 connector, which can come in handy depending on location and space requirements. The MaxiCharge has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Ethernet connectivity.
Electrify America HomeStation Level 2 charger
Here's another company like ChargePoint that is an established name in the public charging sphere. Electrify America's $650 home charging unit comes with 9.6 kW of available power at 40 amps. You can adjust amperage output from 16 to 32 to 40 amps. The HomeStation comes with a NEMA 14-50 connector, but it can also be hardwired. Like most units, this system comes standard with the J1772 connector. This station comes Wi-Fi-ready and works with the Electrify America app.
How to get started
A home charging station can truly make your life easier. It is certainly more convenient and it can be more cost-effective than having to charge elsewhere. Still, it's normal to feel overwhelmed when considering a home charger given all the options and the requirements to get it up and running. We suggest you start with some research. Going with a Tesla home charger is probably the best bet, but there are other companies that make quality units that can work well with your Tesla. Then you'll probably want professional help, especially if you decide to hardwire your charger. Whichever route you choose, it never hurts to seek out assistance from experts. If you're in need of qualified advice, the individuals at Treehouse can help you. Treehouse can help you save money by identifying available rebates and utility rate plan choices. Once you find the right charging station for you, it can assist with the whole installation process.
Electric vehicle stories
See all car news