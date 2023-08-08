The first electric car was the 1888 Flocken Elektrowagen, a four-wheeled open carriage with a 1-horsepower electric motor, a rechargeable lead-acid battery and a top speed of 9 mph. You might think the year is a typo, but the 1800s were actually chock full of EV-related innovations. By the early 1900s, numerous electric cars were on sale and being used for local errands in cities, much as they are today. Cheap gasoline, subpar EV performance and a lack of environmental concern ultimately spelled doom for this initial crop of electric cars. But the fact remains that modern EVs stand on the shoulders of pioneers from more than a century ago. Let's take a closer look.

Early Inventions and Precursors to Electric Cars

The first electric cars were only possible thanks to key advancements in the harnessing of electricity itself. Here are the major developments along that timeline:

Discovery of Electricity

Although natural phenomena like electric fish and static electricity had been observed since antiquity, it wasn't until the 1600s that the concept of electricity came into being. From about 1600-1800, numerous thinkers made contributions to this burgeoning field, perhaps most famously Benjamin Franklin when he flew a kite in a thunderstorm to demonstrate that lightning was electrical in nature. By the late 1700s, it had been established that electricity consisted of both positive and negative charges (Franklin again), but there was still no way to store it and use it continuously — a key obstacle on the road to electric mobility.