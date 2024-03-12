Tough New EPA Rules for Electric Cars Coming Soon

A set of new Environmental Protection Agency rules for electric cars aren't actually "rules" per se and are instead a set of emissions standards — the toughest the agency has ever proposed — that would represent a nearly 66% reduction in tailpipe emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases by 2032 compared to a decade earlier. The EPA typically manages air quality and has no authority to tell automakers what kind of cars and trucks to build. Instead, it regularly sets tailpipe emissions limits. The only way to meet the proposed EPA standards with current technology, though, is through vehicle electrification.

In its toughest scenario, the agency proposal would have fully electric cars and light trucks making up ever-increasing portions of new vehicle production — starting at 36% in 2027 and climbing to 67% in 2032.

Most automakers have already committed to EVs in varying degrees, with some of the largest — like General Motors and Volkswagen — saying they'll be all-electric between 2030 and 2035. The EPA's proposed plan wouldn't change that but would require car companies to speed up the pace of electrification — or to invent essentially emissions-free gas engines.

Right now, the consensus among automakers and industry analysts is that EVs could hit a 40% to 50% market share by 2030. The EPA's proposed plan would raise that to 60% and up to 67% in 2032. That's a bigger leap than President Biden's goal that EVs make up 50% of sales by 2030.