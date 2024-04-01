How Electric Car Motors Work

There are several types of electric motor designs, but most modern EVs use either an asynchronous or a synchronous design. In an asynchronous motor, the rotor tries to keep pace with the stator's spinning magnetic field. It's this offset, or "lag," state that generates high power characteristics. In a synchronous motor, as its name suggests, the rotor turns at the same speed as the rotating magnetic field, making it well suited for forceful torque at low speeds.

Synchronous motors: They generate a magnetic field when the wires inside the stator housing receive alternating current (AC) from the battery (or more specifically, the power inverter that translates direct current — DC — from the battery into the alternating current that the motor requires). The magnet-covered rotor then keeps pace with the spinning magnetic field. You'll often hear these referred to as "permanent magnet" motors.

Asynchronous motors: Also called "induction motors," these also generate a magnetic field when fed current, but the rotor is "induced" to follow along by its own set of magnetic wires and windings. In other words, imagine the spinning vortex of magnetism "dragging" the rotor along with a slight lag rather than moving in lockstep with it, as a permanent magnet motor might.

Both designs have their pros and cons. Asynchronous motors, credited to inventor Nikolai Tesla, are relatively cheap and simple to make, but they're harder to fine-tune. Synchronous motors are easier to dial in with more precise output by adjusting the amount of alternating current, but they're also heavier, more complicated and more expensive. They also use magnets made of rare-earth materials, which EV opponents can use to make an argument regarding efficiency and sustainability.