Best Family Electric Cars

Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV

The Bolt EV and slightly larger Bolt EUV are by far the most affordable family electric cars on the list and two of the most affordable EVs you can buy. But that doesn't mean they aren't competitive. The Bolt siblings have high Edmunds ratings and the Bolt EV is the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car for 2023. The Bolt EUV is the slightly larger version, but both Bolts provide ample comfort and offer lots of standard and optional features. They are also easy to drive and provide enough driving range for most families.

Their cargo areas aren't the biggest, but thanks to their hatchback body styles, you can fit a lot with the rear seats folded down. If you have child seats, go for the larger Bolt EUV. The Bolt EUV also offers a feature that's helpful on family road trips: the Super Cruise system that allows hands-free driving on certain highways. But if you want one of these affordable EVs, act now because they will be discontinued this year.

Starting MSRP: $27,495 for Bolt EV; $28,795 for Bolt EUV

Cargo space: 16.6 cubic feet for Bolt EV; 16.3 cubic feet for Bolt EUV

5-Star Safety Rating from the NHTSA