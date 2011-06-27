Used 1992 Eagle Summit ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Length170.1 in.
Curb weight2271 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Peacock Green
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monaco Red
  • Normandie Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Grace Silver Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
