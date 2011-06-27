  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Van
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Ram Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Dodge Ram Van 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Ram Van
Overview
See Ram Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4250 lbs.
Curb weight4397 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload2203.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
Interior Colors
  • Camel / Tan
  • Mist Gray
See Ram Van Inventory

Related Used 2000 Dodge Ram Van 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles