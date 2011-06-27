  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Neon
  4. Used 1997 Dodge Neon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Dodge Neon Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Neon
Overview
See Neon Inventory
See Neon Inventory
See Neon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292929
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg25/35 mpg25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.5/437.5 mi.312.5/437.5 mi.312.5/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.12.5 gal.12.5 gal.
Combined MPG292929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.50.3 in.50.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.52.0 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.53.9 in.50.6 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.54.7 in.52.3 in.
Measurements
Length171.8 in.171.8 in.171.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2459 lbs.2385 lbs.2459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height52.8 in.53.0 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base104.0 in.104.0 in.104.0 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magenta Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Strawberry Pearlcoat
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Lapis Blue Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright Jade Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Magenta Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Strawberry Pearlcoat
  • Lapis Blue Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Lapis Blue Clearcoat
  • Bright Jade Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Magenta Clearcoat
  • Strawberry Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Blue Pearlcoat
See Neon InventorySee Neon InventorySee Neon Inventory

Related Used 1997 Dodge Neon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles