Used 2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,630
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,630
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,630
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,630
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,630
276 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,630
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,630
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,630
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,630
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,630
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,630
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight4609 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.46 cd.
Angle of approach21.9 degrees
Maximum payload1400 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length218.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,630
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,630
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,630
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
