Used 1996 Chrysler Sebring Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|288.0/416.0 mi.
|288.0/416.0 mi.
|286.2/397.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
|167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.4 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 5800 rpm
|150 hp @ 5200 rpm
|163 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Turning circle
|no
|no
|38.1 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|43.3 in.
|Front hip room
|no
|no
|55.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|no
|no
|53.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|35.2 in.
|35.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|no
|49.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|no
|55.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|193.0 in.
|193.0 in.
|187.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3340 lbs.
|3340 lbs.
|3157 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.3 cu.ft.
|11.3 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|51.0 in.
|Wheel base
|106.0 in.
|106.0 in.
|103.7 in.
|Width
|69.2 in.
|69.2 in.
|69.7 in.
|Ground clearance
|no
|no
|5.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
