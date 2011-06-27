Used 1996 Chrysler Sebring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212120
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.286.2/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG212120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l2.4 l2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm163 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Turning circlenono38.1 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.43.3 in.
Front hip roomnono55.1 in.
Front shoulder roomnono53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.36.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.0 in.
Rear hip Roomnono49.6 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono55.1 in.
Measurements
Length193.0 in.193.0 in.187.4 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.3340 lbs.3157 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.54.2 in.51.0 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.103.7 in.
Width69.2 in.69.2 in.69.7 in.
Ground clearancenono5.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Prism Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spanish Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Autumnwood Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Autumnwood Pearl Metallic
  • Prism Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Polo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Spanish Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Autumnwood Pearl Metallic
  • Prism Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Spanish Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Polo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
