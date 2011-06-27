Used 2003 Chrysler 300M Special Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2003 300M
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,315
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,315
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,315
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,315
Torque258 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,315
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,315
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,315
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
carbon trim on doorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
carbon trim on dashyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,315
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,315
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,315
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,315
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.1 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,315
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3650 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length197.8 in.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,315
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe/Dark Slate Gray
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,315
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P245/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,315
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,315
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
