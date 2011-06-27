Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

Reliable ride Sam , 09/06/2010 16 of 17 people found this review helpful 156,000 miles of towing, hauling, and mountain driving as a contractor and hunter the only problems Ive had are the wheel bearings and prndl switch needed to be replaced. As comfortable as long distance driving in an HD pickup is really gonna get. Interior layout is well thought out but materials are slightly cheap. Leveled out with 33" mud tires I still get about 16 mpg in town and 20 mpg on the highway. With a heavy job trailer it doesn't pull quite as strongly as I would like but I don't think anything ever will. Off road capability is as good as it needs to be. Report Abuse

Duramax - Allison DMax , 01/30/2004 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Quiet, outstanding comfort. A little slow on acceleration to pass at highway speeds. Lots of torque! Good turning radius for long-bed truck. 18- 19 mpg combination highway and around town, 20+ on steady highway driving. Have not yet tried heavy towing. Good access to rear seat in open areas but a bit difficult in tight parking spots. The fit and finish is absolutely perfect - I have not been able to locate a single flaw.

a true work horse cdhs , 11/20/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I shoe horses for a living, I have a utility body on the back of this beast and the true weight (on the town dump scale) is 9400 lbs. Working on Long Island NY we have to drive it like we hate it. Long and short of it is I just this week broke 200k.. I beat on this truck 6 days a week and it stands tall. Maybe in another 100k ill replace it with another 6.0--=- 6 weeks ago I did the first full break job on this truck-- how can you beat that--- by far the best truck I've ever had the pleasure to own

2500 HD 2004 fgator01 , 02/22/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Just 1 word .........AWESOME!!!!