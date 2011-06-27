Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews
Reliable ride
156,000 miles of towing, hauling, and mountain driving as a contractor and hunter the only problems Ive had are the wheel bearings and prndl switch needed to be replaced. As comfortable as long distance driving in an HD pickup is really gonna get. Interior layout is well thought out but materials are slightly cheap. Leveled out with 33" mud tires I still get about 16 mpg in town and 20 mpg on the highway. With a heavy job trailer it doesn't pull quite as strongly as I would like but I don't think anything ever will. Off road capability is as good as it needs to be.
Duramax - Allison
Quiet, outstanding comfort. A little slow on acceleration to pass at highway speeds. Lots of torque! Good turning radius for long-bed truck. 18- 19 mpg combination highway and around town, 20+ on steady highway driving. Have not yet tried heavy towing. Good access to rear seat in open areas but a bit difficult in tight parking spots. The fit and finish is absolutely perfect - I have not been able to locate a single flaw.
a true work horse
I shoe horses for a living, I have a utility body on the back of this beast and the true weight (on the town dump scale) is 9400 lbs. Working on Long Island NY we have to drive it like we hate it. Long and short of it is I just this week broke 200k.. I beat on this truck 6 days a week and it stands tall. Maybe in another 100k ill replace it with another 6.0--=- 6 weeks ago I did the first full break job on this truck-- how can you beat that--- by far the best truck I've ever had the pleasure to own
2500 HD 2004
Just 1 word .........AWESOME!!!!
Chevy Rules
This is a very good truck. It has not needed a repair for 6 years. I use it to snowplow and it performs very well. The seats are extremely comfortable for snowplowing all day. The back seats have a lot of room. I am overall very pleased with my truck.
