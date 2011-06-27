Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

2017 Silverado Z71 Crew.. Meh... Daddy , 08/22/2019 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful So I bought my 2017 Silverado after owning a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 for a change in pace as my Dodge was approaching 100k miles. My pickup is a crew cab LT with leather interior which is kind of a unique package. A couple things I like about the pickup first. 1. I get excellent mileage for a 1/2 ton pickup. trips I average around 19-21 and my lifetime mpg according to the computer is 17.2 mpg. Not bad at all for a pickup. 2. The infotainment center with Apple Car Play is awesome. I love the connectivity with my phone, touch screen is user friendly, and there seem to be no hiccups in the technology on this end. 3. I think it's a sharp looking pickup and with the 20 inch factory wheels on it, I get compliments on the pickups looks. 4. Besides regular service, I have not put a dollar into this pickup, or returned to the dealer for warranty work or additional service. This needs to be noted because I'm going complain next. 5. It tracks straight and rolls quiet at highway speeds. Now for some complaints I have about the pickup. 1. The 6 speed transmission is terrible in my opinion. Drive this pickup through a rural town as you would normally, and you will quickly find out that consumers complaints regarding the sloppy knocking transmission is warranted. I can't believe when downshifting how loud this transmission knocks. Yes - the pickup is broken in with 40K miles on it. No - the "learning transmission" has not learned anything. 2. I can not stand the cylinder deactivation or AFM (Active Fuel Management?) I believe GM calls this. Yes - I can feel it in town and on the highway. No - it's not smooth kicking in and out. Yes - I worry about engine longevity with this feature. No - I don't think it's hardly improved since my 2010 Silverado Crew cab. 3. These seats are uncomfortable. Go ride in a Dodge Ram or a F150 with Leather and the seats are by far more comfortable in either of these choices. 4. I pulled an Ice Castle camper/fish house with this pickup with a gross weight of 5,800 lbs. dry. I wasn't impressed. Even in tow/haul mode the pickup was fighting to find the right gear and on a 55 mph road with the cruise set at 59 mph, the pickup downshifted into 3rd gear going up a hill putting my rpms somewhere around 4,500+. Are you kidding me with this weight? The sway wasn't good either. The pickup pulled poor for a weight that I though wouldn't sweat the pickup. Here's my 2 cents on the pickup in conclusion... While there are features I really do like about this Silverado, I'm not impressed by the overall package I'm getting. I can not complain about the service end of this pickup, but I think Chevy needs to figure out their transmission before I'll buy another GM product. ** Update1/16/20 - I still have the Silverado with 52,500 miles on it and it's really treated me well so far. I picked up a Range Technologies AFM delete module that you plug into your OBD2 port under the steering wheel on the pickup. I can not recommend this product enough. The pickup no longer goes from 8 to 4 cylinders which significantly improves the ride, shifting, power of the pickup. Lifetime MPG dropped slightly to 17.1. Sill no trips to the shop for big repair items. Transmission seemed to improve significantly with AFM shut off. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The ALMOST perfect Pickup. David, Zegler , 02/14/2017 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful #1---I like this P.U. except 2 things. You have to push extra hard on the brake pedal for braking. (Not a big problem.) ...#2 The Big problem is the Radio controls. To change bands or/and stations takes UnNecessary steps. Takes your attention away from driving. Older radio controls are much better. Update,It seems to serge when you ease on The gas peddle . The Radio is still a big Problem. The 4 wheel /2 wheel/ low range knob lite is so small, It is impossible to see in bright light. Evan though the 4 / 2 wh. knob may say 2 wheel drive, The P.U. can be in 4 wh. drive....( Poor Design ) The 4 wheel drive indicator knob continues to be a big Problem. Update, The Radio and the 2/4 wheel selector knob are the only BIG problems. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 LTZ Silverado Cheap Leather Josh , 07/26/2017 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 39 of 44 people found this review helpful Owned my 2017 Silverado for just over 4 months with only 12,000 miles and started noticing accelerated wear on the leather seats. The dealer said I should drive with my shirt untucked so my belt and pants dont rub on the leather........ talked to Chevrolet customer care and they blew me off and said they wouldn't warranty the leather. They suggested I put a seat cover on the seats to protect them. Talk about a disappointment. The interior quality of the leather is very poor and the customer service from Chevrolet was the worst I've had to deal with. I will not be buying another Chevy. I've been brand loyal for over 20 years......and this is how they repay loyalty. Performance Report Abuse

2017 LT Allstar Edition/5.3/6speed/6.5" Bed/4x4 ropiekunfd , 11/24/2017 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 29 of 33 people found this review helpful Worst truck I have ever owned. Leased it brand new in June of 2017, have put 16k miles on the clock since then ( writing this review Nov 2017) and have had it in the shop 3 times since purchase. Issues include: 1. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: New solenoids/control module housing replaced at 7k miles and told problem was resolved. 2. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: Threw codes for Barometric Pressure Sensor, mass air flow sensor and air intake temperature sensor at 9k miles; all sensors replaced and told that problem was resolved. 3. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: Front and rear universal joints fractured and throwing grease; universal joints replaced, new transmission map uploaded by dealership and told that the problem was resolved. The vehicle still slams shifts on the downshift (usually 2nd and 1st gears) in city driving/any stop and go traffic conditions. The more research that I have done has brought to light the fact that this is in no way an isolated issue with the transmission (6L80E), yet somehow GM cannot figure out to properly fix it. To put the icing on the cake, the frame is not painted but just sprayed with a tacky coat of remediation spray that can be wiped off with no effort, revealing bare steel (this was done accidentally when I wiped oil off one of the frame crossmembers while changing it). The suspension is so soft the truck will literally hop down the road when encountering any tips, or look like a low-rider hopping with air bags God forbid you are off-road. On the same note, the stock Dunlop tires cannot hold the road in wet conditions and offer very little handling performance. The cab vibrates on long hauls at highway speeds to the point where the center seat console literally shakes. The seats are beyond uncomfortable, for long periods of time, and this is speaking from trips to Texas, Wisconsin and Tennessee within 4 months time from South-Eastern PA. The only real positives of the truck include the gas mileage and the 4x4 system which honestly are the only two things that have really impressed me. Clearly I would not recommend anyone buying a Chevy as the overall quality is far less than what it seems every other manufacturer is offering in a half-ton pickup. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse