Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Features & Specs

More about the 1990 S-10 Blazer
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181618
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/18 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/360.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.35.5 in.35.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.67 cu.ft.67 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.170.3 in.170.3 in.
Gross weight4200 lbs.4650 lbs.no
Height64.1 in.64.3 in.64.1 in.
Maximum payload1162.0 lbs.1240.0 lbs.1162.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.100.5 in.100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Apple Red
  • Wheat
  • Frost White
  • Garnet
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Nevada Gold Metallic
