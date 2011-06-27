Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews
Chevy bought me over with this car
First of all I would like to say that I find it disappointing to read negative reviews on such a marvelous car. Anyone experiencing major engine or trans. issues has probably not serviced their vehicle at regular reccomended intervals. The 2.2 liter ecotec engine is incredibly economical, though it could use a few more horses. Before i purchased this car from my father, it had been used every day as a company car. My father is a salesman who is on the road daily with considerable amounts of extra cargo weight added. He was putting 500+ miles on it weekly. This car has had no issues with engine, transmission, torque conv, etc. It currently has 105,432 miles and still runs strong.
I absolutely love my car!
I'm a full time college student and live an hour away from school, & I also work 30 minutes away from home. Living in MI, where our winter roads are treacherous and you'd usually buy a vehicle with 4WD. My car has never failed me and has always been 100% reliable, even with a 1 day drive across the nation to FL. The only downer I've experienced is my gas Guage being broken on E.
Bad Choice
I agree with every bad review on the 2007 Chevy Malibu. I was so excited when I purchased this car November of 2008 and now I'm very disappointed. Since having this car, my radio has been replaced with a new one and day later it went bad again. The wheel bearing had to be replaced, the inside dum light too and worst of all like every other 07 Chevy Malibu my power steering column has went bad after 88,000 miles costing a little under a 1,000 bucks to be repaired. There is not a recall and I think that that is not fair when buying a car that's only three years old.
Jim's Chevrolet Malibu
I have read allot about the engine in this car (ecotech) and have heard nothing but good comments about it. I know they have increased the power in this engine to 900 HP for racing, so I believe this engine will work for me. Maybe it will come. However, I presently have allot of power for what I need. It is hard to keep this car at 55 MPH with barely touching the gas pedal. It passes very easily. It looks great. Runs smooth and quiet. People have asked me what kind of car is it. They are surprised when I tell them it is a Malibu. I presently get 33.8 MPG combined.
This car is a maintenance nightmare
When I look at the comments from the first year of ownership from individuals who bought this vehicle new, I see many good comments. The complains come from individuals as the 2007 Malibu acquires some age and mileage and many, many of the complains are the very same I have experienced. We have replace the intermediate steering wheel shaft three times (this is what causes the rattle under the dashboard at 45 MPH many owners describe here), we have replaced the $1600 electronic power steering unit (this is a frequent complaint), we replaced a defective oil filter bracket (a 26 year Chevrolet Service Department Manager said this was a very poor design), we have had the issue with the passenger side air bag/seat belt light going off and on that many people describe as well and recently experience the issue with our fuel gauge needle moving up and down, the gas low chime going off and finally it failed the emissions testing in our county in TN because the fuel gauge issue was really due to the fuel sending unit actually in the gas tank that was defective (as well as the fuel pump) and it cost me $700 to have it fixed. While being repaired for that issue I asked my mechanic to determine why the heat had stopped working recently and they found the water pump was leading coolant. Sadly, this car is one of the best looking vehicles I have ever owned, it offers a very comfortable ride and has a great engine with great pickup but the thousands of dollars in repairs I have spent on it will insure I don't by a Chevrolet product when my wife and I buy two new vehicles cash in two years when we retire. My work car is a 2000 Malibu and besides the ignition switch recall, I've never spent any repair money on it except for normal tires, brakes, tune up, routine maintenance items.
