Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews

transmission vibration larry rucker , 05/26/2018 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 90 of 98 people found this review helpful I purchased 2018 colorado new at champion chevrolet johnson city tn and at 2,000 miles transmission developed a vibration in transmission most of the time.I returned to dealership for repairs and tech. said he could not find anything wrong and since the check engine light was not on there was nothing wrong with the transmission.I left and it vibrated all the way home.At 5,000 miles it appears to be geting worse,I have appt. at another dealershio this time.tarr chevrolet in jefferso city tn. changed the fluid in transmission and this resolved the problem.I also found a service tech,notice concerning this problem which has been ongoing for a few years but apparently champion chevrolet in johnson city has no knowledge of this problem or does not care about there customers.at approx 10,000 miles the vibration returned.this time tarr chevrolet replaced the torque converter.this took care of the problem until approx.15,000 miles and the vibration returned.this time tarr chevrolet obtained some type special tools to remove all transmission lines and they flushed the system and changed the fluid again.I now have 21,000 miles and have not had any problems with the vibration.however when you start the vehicle after being parked overnite you can hear a loud noise underneath and occasionally the transmission will have a small jerk while driving.I would not recommend anyone purchasing a chevrolet with the 8 speed automatic transmission.general motors has had problems with this transmission for a few years. champion chevrolet of johnson city tn said they could not find anything wrong with my transmission.apparently they have incompant technicans and service manager.vehicle has been in the shop now 5 times at 27,000 miles and chevrolet cannot repair the transmission.the big problem now is a jerking motion in the transmission.2 times the vehicle lunged foward sitting at an intersection.also at times when the vehicle is started there is a loud noise that comes from the direction of the transmission.a class action lawsuit has been filed in federal court in florida which includes 5 states due to the transmission problem.vehicle now has 36,000 miles and i still have transmission problems.at times the transmission seems to attempt to down shift and up shift at the same time causing a jerki9ng motion.apparently chevrolet cannot fix the problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Torque converter problem JW , 10/25/2018 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 41 of 45 people found this review helpful 12000 miles and experiencing the rumble/vibration issue that seems to be a very common problem with Chevy trucks. Had the transmission flush and then the torque converter replaced under warranty. Still doing the same thing. After research, it seems a lot of people are having this issue. Waiting for a response for GM as dealer doesn't seem to be able to fix. Update - dealer never could figure out how to fix. Chevrolet Regional Service manager was supposed to look at it or contact me. He/she never did. Finally got the dealer to take the truck back, but it was at a substantial lost to me. I do not recommend any Chevy/GM vehicle with this transmission. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

So Far pretty Good sossendh , 06/24/2018 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 25 of 28 people found this review helpful Only 600 miles on the clock; here are some observations. Interior is fairly minimal. Not much storage compared to Taco and Ridgeline. Only two USB ports for the front. The very important drivetrain control is hidden behind the wheel so you can't see it while driving. Also, there is no light on the panel to tell you what mode you are in. Big design flaw and easy to fix by now. The 8 gear tranny is constantly shifting as you would expect, but it is not that noticeable and does not affect acceleration. If you step on it, it will spin the wheels a bit in first, which must be very low indeed. It also has variable cylinder count, so it switches between 4 and 6. Not very noticeable. I think this is one of the tradeoffs for good mileage. I have a high for the last 50 miles of 24, and an average for 600 miles of about 22. That's a mix of highway and city. Compared to low teens on my 2000 Tundra V8. The ride with the Z71 is stiff and rough. I think it will soften a bit with time. Sound and NAV are great, though the Android interface is a bit clumsy. And it cannot play MP3 files from you Android phone, only from iPhones. Haven't tried offroad or towing yet. 4 way power drivers seat works well and has a firm lumbar support. This was a big deal for me and so far my back is not complaining about the seat. Apparently it has a timing chain, a plus. LPO bedliner is flimsy, I am replacing it with a spray liner. Performance Value

Nice truck-until I drove it for a couple of weeks Robert Wolf , 12/27/2018 LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 44 of 51 people found this review helpful I'm usually a Toyota man, but when I decided on a mid-size truck I found the Colorado to be a quieter, smoother ride and the interior's look more to my liking. Plus, i did not like that the Tacoma had such an enormously long hood! I really wanted a 2 wheel drive vehicle, but the dealer only had 4 wheel drive's in stock. So, we went ahead and briefly test drove a pretty silver 4 door model and decided to go ahead and purchase it. After a week or so, we noticed two problems: 1st, a vibration while driving over 40mph every time I would accelerate slightly. 2nd, when we would come to a stop, we felt a "clunk" in the rear end like someone tapped us from behind! We took the truck back to the dealer, and they replaced the torque converter (I see that's a common issue!) and that took care of the vibration, but immediately after leaving the dealer parking lot, we noticed that the "clunk" was still there. We turned around and went back to the service department and had one of the technicians ride with us to experience the problem. We left the truck with them for over a week to try and figure out what was happening. They resurfaced the rear brakes and "greased the leaf springs". Again, as we left the dealer, the first light we came to we experienced the "clunk". We turned around again and went back to the service department and they said they had no other ideas to fix the problem! We took the truck home, and I did some research on the internet and found a Service Bulletin #99-04-20-002J which stated that this "clunking" was due to gear lash in the differential, transfer case, and transmission - and that it is NORMAL, and technicians should not attempt to remedy the issue! Unbelievable! Talking to a few other owners with 2 wheel drive Colorados I find this is apparently not a problem with 2WD's. After a couple of months of "clunking" every time I came to a stop, I felt I could not stand this issue any longer so I traded the truck in for a Toyota vehicle. Needless to say, I took a substantial loss on that Colorado, and I will never buy another Chevrolet vehicle again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value