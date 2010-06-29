Two New Tires - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Two New Tires

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

We have not been shy about taking our 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 out into the dirt, rocks and mud. We've put more than 30,000 miles on it so far, and we're still on the original tires. Well, mostly.

Midway through March, we used the ZR2 to support the production of yet another off-road video, and in the process it tackled all sorts of terrain. It went back into normal commuting duty afterward. And toward the end of the month, I drove it home for the weekend.

At some point during my drive home, the right front tire read 5 psi lower than the others on the tire pressure display. Later, when the low-speed freeway crush started to clear up and traffic started to run free, I noticed a severe vibration at speeds above 55 mph.

Low tire pressure? A case of the wobblies? I don't believe in coincidences.

To be clear, the TPMS warning light had not illuminated. It usually takes a 25% drop below the pressure listed on the door jamb to do that. The listed pressure is 35 psi, so the light would only come on if it were underinflated by 8 or 9 psi, not 5 psi.

Still, one front tire was clearly low, and the vibration was coming from the front. I crawled under for a look and saw a tire plug (actually the visible end of a plug/patch installed from inside) jutting from the main groove closest to the outermost tread blocks.

The plug/patch was leaking, but I couldn't recall how or why it was there. And then I remembered suffering a flat in rural Arizona more than a year before, and at that time I removed the flat and pressed the spare into active duty. The dead tire went into the spare tire rack and I had it repaired when I got to the next small town. I subsequently left the repaired tire as the spare because the ZR2 has five matching wheels and tires, and all of them have TPMS sensors.

The bad tire I was currently dealing with seemed to be that old repaired tire from a year ago. But why was it back on the right front? Whatever the reason, I figured I'd swap it with the spare once again and sort it out later.

But then I noticed that the spare tire did not match the other four. What the heck? I remembered that Travis had suffered a torn sidewall while off-roading outside a small Utah town many months previously, but I didn't know the details. I asked him about it, and he said he had intended to replace the torn tire with a matching new one, but the dinky tire shop only had a brand X tire in that size. As far away from home as he was, he had no choice.

Travis had installed the spare — my old repaired tire — when the flat occurred on the trail, and he decided to keep it there and put the cheesy, non-matching tire in the spare tire rack. A variety of staffers have driven it that way over 10,000 miles since then with no problems, and no one ever had to deal with the oddball spare. Until now.

So now I had two problems: a leaky tire with a failing patch and an iffy spare I could not press into continuous service. Buying two tires seemed like the way to go, especially since all of the tires were worn down about halfway anyway. At this late stage it was advisable to have a pair of new tires at the same tread depth on the same axle.

The factory Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires cost $183 each at a local America's Tire, and I asked them to install the brand-new ones on the rear — the recommended advice if you buy just two. When roads turn wet, you want the tires with the most tread on the back so you're less likely to hydroplane at the back end, oversteer and spin out.

That left me with three "experienced" tires. The best two (10/32nds tread depth) went on the front, and the one with the least tread (9/32nds) became the "new" spare. There's enough meat up front for at least another 10,000 miles.

All I can say is it's a good thing the ZR2 has five matching alloy wheels, and it's even better that all five of them are fitted with TPMS sensors that enables all of this endless mixing and matching. That's pretty rare nowadays, but it's important for an off-road truck.