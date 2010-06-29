Monthly Update for June 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Monthly Update for June 2019

by Calvin Kim, Vehicle Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

After a busy spring with numerous photo and video shoots and lots of early summer travels, our 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pretty much sat out the month of June. What few miles we accrued during the month were all basically in the city, which says a lot about the ZR2's on-road comfort and livability.

Yes, the ride height is high, and there aren't enough handholds inside the cabin to facilitate entry and exit for children or height-challenged adults. But the ride over Los Angeles' many pothole-ridden streets is comfortable. In fact, we haven't had any negative comments regarding the Multimatic DSSV shocks.

We did have many comments, both positive and negative, regarding the ZR2's onboard technology and now-outdated infotainment system.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Even with the limited number of miles we put on in June, our lifetime average went down a tenth of an mpg because those miles were all in the city. Still, 21 mpg beats out the EPA combined figure and is, in our opinion, A-OK for an off-roadable midsize truck.

Average lifetime mpg: 21 mpg

EPA mpg rating: 20 combined (19 city/22 highway)

Best fill mpg: 27.7

Best range: 513.3 miles

Current odometer: 34,451 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I got the chance to drive the gasoline-powered ZR2 back-to-back with the diesel model and came away impressed with the differences. I see merit to both powertrains and how different types of drivers would prefer one over the other. The gasoline V6 is more responsive and punchier, and the eight-speed transmission is a good match for it. The diesel, on the other hand, is comparatively lethargic, but the torque pulls continuously, and its character has a warmth to it.

"Other differences include the gas engine's shorter final drive ratio, which makes it have a lower slow-and-steady pace in 4-Low than the diesel. On the other hand, the diesel's smoother torque delivery and longer range have their merits when on the trails as well." — Calvin Kim, vehicle test engineer

Miscellaneous

"I realize that a good portion of our Colorado's $47,615 price tag is due to its off-road ZR2 equipment. I'm also fine with the cabin not being as luxe as what you'll find in similarly priced rivals. That said, it's missing a few features that should at least be available in a top-of-the-line Colorado.

"For starters, keyless entry and ignition is not available. On the plus side, our tester has a dealer-installed keypad, kind of like the one you'd find on a 20-year-old Ford Explorer. There's also no adjustable front thigh support either, so you always have an upright, bus-like seating position. Dual-zone climate control is also missing, as is power recline adjustment. I wouldn't need every option on Earth if I were in the market for a basic work truck. But these things really should be available in a modern vehicle with a price tag near $50,000." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor

"From an off-roading perspective, the ZR2 is pretty much set up for 99% of any situation you could throw at it. But if this were my truck, I'd probably add more lighting, some of the ZR2 Bison's underbody protection, and some kind of gear management system for the bed." — Calvin Kim