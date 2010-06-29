Monthly Update for January 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Monthly Update for January 2019

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

To look at it, you would not think our 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 would be a popular pick for an extended road trip. You'd instantly get the ZR2's off-road ability, but its smooth, settled ride and admirable open-road fuel economy do not explain themselves on looks alone. The reality is that many on our staff find themselves drawn to its pleasant on-road ride, and the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel has demonstrated repeatedly that it can cover a lot of ground between fill-ups. It's no surprise that the ZR2 was picked for three out-of-town trips since the last update.

Before the holiday break, John Adolph drove it on a scouting trip in support of a three-way truck video you'll soon see. He hauled a motorcycle and explored a fair number of off-road miles, but he also covered a lot of ground on the freeway getting there and back.

During the holidays, Travis drove it more than a thousand miles to Northern California and back to spend time with family. Shortly after his return, Scott Jacobs grabbed the keys and added more than 600 miles over a short weekend before things quieted down in late January.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

First, the bottom line: The ZR2 averaged 21.5 mpg over the 2,994 miles it was driven since the last update, and that was enough to raise its lifetime average up a tick from 21.1 to 21.2 mpg. It's an impressive performance considering the truck's EPA combined rating is 20 mpg.

Running ahead of the EPA combined number rarely happens, but an assortment of diesels and EVs we've tested have pulled it off. We think it has something to do with ample low-end torque and its ability to help get these vehicles rolling easily without needing a deep stab of throttle when the light turns green. We've noticed it before on VW TDI diesels, and our Ram 1500 EcoDiesel also beat expectations during the 50,000 miles it racked up while in our fleet.

The entire period was good, but one absolutely stellar tank stood out among the rest. One staffer set a new "best tank" record of 27.7 mpg over a healthy distance of 452.8 miles, and this otherworldly performance destroyed the truck's previous best of 26.4 mpg.

Either one is impressive when you consider that a ZR2 diesel's EPA highway rating is 22 mpg, but this month's top tank really stood out.

December and January consumption: 21.5 mpg

Average lifetime consumption: 21.2 mpg (up from 21.1)

EPA rating: 20 mpg combined (19 city/22 highway)



Best tank: 27.7 mpg (up from 26.4)

Best range: 513.3 miles

December and January miles: 2,994

Current odometer: 27,367 miles

Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) added this month: None

Average lifetime DEF consumption: 1,104 mpg

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I took the ZR2 on a scouting mission for one of our truck comparison videos, and at the last minute I decided to take my wife and two dogs. We loaded everything up easily and were on our way. The highway mileage was better than average, and when we got on the trail, the truck excelled. Black diamond-rated sections of rocks and loose silt were no issue. Switching from 2-Hi/4-Hi/4-Lo was effortless. One nitpick from my co-pilot, though: She couldn't reach the forward-mounted grab handle easily, so when the bumps got rough, her head smacked the passenger window way too many times." — John Adolph, supervising producer

Comfort

"Ironically, the ZR2's smooth ride is an outgrowth of its jacked-up off-road suspension, which can afford to be supple because there's a lot of suspension travel. You actually want to let the suspension breathe when the going gets rough, so long as you can control the motions with advanced shock absorbers that invariably cost big bucks. Those same traits work on the road, but most street-focused vehicles are too price-sensitive to afford such fancy shocks, and they have far less suspension travel to work with." — Dan Edmunds, director of vehicle testing

"The ZR2's front seats are OK for road-trip comfort but not excellent. The Ridgeline does much better in that category. But one feature I love that GM does is those split-heated seats. Every vehicle everywhere should have the heating function for the back pad only; it's like built-in heating-pad therapy while you're on the go." — Travis Langness, reviews editor

Technology

"The Colorado's simple dashboard layout just shouts 'TRUCK!' to me, and that's a good thing. I like the simplicity of it and all of the capability the infotainment screen provides. It's significantly better than the Tacoma's screen, especially when it comes to use-it-without-looking tasks." — Travis Langness