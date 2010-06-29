Monthly Update for August 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Monthly Update for August 2019

by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

After nearly two years and 40,000 miles on the clock, there's not much left to discover about our Colorado ZR2. But that's not to say we don't continue to be impressed by its reliability, fuel economy, and just the way it makes us feel when we climb aboard and think about hitting the trail and locking the diffs — even if we usually just go and pick up groceries. Hey, it's the thought that counts.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

This truck gets great fuel economy. Sure, it's got the diesel thing going for it, but it's also shaped like a barn, a barn on knobby off-road tires. Yet still we routinely get fuel economy numbers not only north of its combined rating but better than its highway estimate.

And with six tanks of fuel having come and gone throughout August — all of them averaging more than 20 mpg, and the highest at nearly 26 mpg — we're still deeply impressed. Other noteworthy numbers include a new range record of 518.6 miles. We also added a bit of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

Average lifetime mpg: 21.1

EPA mpg rating: 20 combined (19 city/22 highway)

Best fill mpg: 27.7

Best range: 518.6 miles

Current odometer: 39,134 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

Our Central California bureau chief, Brent Romans, took our Colorado ZR2 in for a bit of routine maintenance. Most of the service items made sense to us, but occasionally we get a curveball. This time it was a recommended brake fluid flush. We went ahead and did it just to be on the safe side since our truck has seen a fair bit of high speed off-roading in fairly hot temperatures.

Brent writes: "Our Colorado's oil life indicator was down to about 3% this month, so I scheduled an appointment at my local dealer (Michael Chevrolet in Fresno, California) to have it serviced. During the visit, the service adviser let me know that his tech, based on the inspection, recommended replacing the engine and cabin filters and flushing the brake fluid.

"I agreed to the extras, figuring we've used our truck for a fair amount of off-roading these past two years. Afterwards, I was less sure of my decision, particularly of the brake fluid. Did the truck really need it? The pedal felt a little firmer after the service, but it's not like there was an obvious issue. Ugh. Oh well.

"The charges stacked up as oil change ($80.29), engine air filter ($74.95), cabin air filter ($85.90) and the brake fluid exchange ($92.00). The final bill with tax was $347.05."

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I've driven our Colorado ZR2 a bunch, yet I still get excited when I hop in the cab and see the bank of switches that include ones for the locking diffs. It's the visual promise of adventure. 'C'mon, let's go somewhere where there's a lot of dirt and rocks!' they seem to say. Now, the times I've actually engaged either of our Colorado's lockers totals to zero. But knowing they're available is pretty cool, and certainly many of my co-workers have taken our truck into situations calling for such hardware." — Brent Romans

Interior

"I do like the Colorado's control layout. Everything is in easy reach. The audio controls that are mounted behind the steering wheel (track up/down on the left side and volume up/down on the right side) are handy, too. They are effective and free up space for the other controls on the wheel." — Brent Romans

Miscellaneous

"I'm pleased to see that our Colorado has been essentially trouble-free since we started driving it in September of 2017. We've taken it in for a few scheduled services and dealt with a punctured tire, but nothing else significant has gone wrong with our truck. The powertrain and the interior still seem pretty much the same as when they were new.

"I'd hope that would be the case for a vehicle that only has 40,000 miles or so, but considering that some other similarly aged Edmunds long-term test vehicles have had some recent issues, our Colorado seems due some credit." — Brent Romans

"The Colorado lineup gets a few changes for 2020, but the 2020 ZR2 is still pretty much the same truck as our 2017. Given that we've generally given our truck positive commentary, there's nothing wrong with that. But as a shopper, I know the temptation to buy a Toyota Tacoma just got a lot stronger for 2020. Toyota has fixed almost all of our criticisms by adding a more adjustable driver's seat, a retuned transmission, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. There's even a cool new front- and side-facing camera system for the TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro versions." — Brent Romans