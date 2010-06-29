Monthly Update for August 2018 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Monthly Update for August 2018

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

Where Did We Drive It?

We drove our 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 some 1,306 miles in August, a figure that brings its odometer up to 19,091 miles overall. With just one month left of service, the Chevrolet ZR2 looks set to reach our typical 20,000-mile target in the allotted 12 months.

Those August miles were fairly evenly split between commuting, home-improvement store runs and a weekend camping trip to Sequoia National Park. August had it all, in other words: arterial city streets, urban freeways, interstates, winding mountain roads, traffic, wide-open spaces, grades and a smattering of altitude. And heat. August was sweltering around here.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Taken together, the Colorado averaged 20.5 mpg in August, which is just a smidge better than its EPA combined rating of 20 mpg. But it was also a month of extremes. One tank came in at 15.3 mpg, which is the worst this truck has ever produced. The tank right after it, which was dominated by freeway cruising back and forth to the national park, was 25 mpg. That's the second-best tank the ZR2 has ever managed, and it beats the truck's 22 mpg EPA highway rating by 3 mpg.

The back-to-back nature of these extremes led to suspicion that our math was off or that we'd made a record-keeping error, but it all checks out. It's not a case of underfilling, because for that to be true the first tank would be high and the second tank low. Different drivers and different driving environments constitute the best theory I can come up with.

The larger point is that our ZR2's lifetime average of 21.2 mpg remains unchanged, which is impressive. The ZR2's EPA combined rating is 20 mpg, and we're comfortably surpassing that after 19,000-odd miles. It must be the diesel engine. We've seen the same tendency with the various VW TDI diesel long-term cars we've had (may they rest in peace), as well as the long-term 2014 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel we drove for 50,000 miles.

Abundant drive-away torque (coupled, perhaps, with a relative lack of power higher up in the powerband) must be what it takes to replicate EPA dyno test results in the real world. This theory dovetails nicely with our experience with electric vehicles, which in most cases have shown themselves to be capable of meeting or exceeding their stated range and consumption ratings, too.

Electric motors have a similar torque profile: lots of it down low (they all peak at 0 rpm, in fact), but they don't thrill a driver with a continuing rush of power at higher speeds. Tesla is the exception, but it also fits the theory. Its cars aren't as good as other EVs at meeting and beating range and consumption estimates.

Average lifetime mpg: 21.2

EPA mpg rating: 20 combined (19 city/22 highway)

Best fill mpg: 25.7

Best range: 513.3 miles

Current odometer: 19,091 miles



Maintenance and Upkeep

We didn't need to add any diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) this month. The last fill came in late May at 14,922 miles, which was 4,169 miles ago. The tank holds 5 gallons, and our approximate consumption rate is around 1,100 miles per gallon. So the light should come on next month at nearly the same time the odometer ticks past 20,000 miles.

An infotainment system software update became available this month, and we were able to do it at home using the onboard 4G LTE Wi-Fi connection. The process isn't as automatic as Telsa's over-the-air update strategy — you have to trigger it manually and monitor progress — but at least no dealer visit was involved.

Road test engineer Calvin Kim had this to say about the process:

"With over-the-air updates an inevitability, the whole idea of manually updating software will become quaint. But until then, in order to ensure our ZR2's infotainment system works well, the updates are manual. At least it's fairly easy enough thanks to its onboard LTE modem."

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"Can I tell you how much I love this diesel engine? Forget horsepower; torque is king. It doesn't take a big whack of throttle to get this sled rolling, and once up to speed it gives off a feeling of effortless momentum." — Dan Edmunds, director of vehicle testing

Comfort

"The ZR2 amazes me with its ride comfort every time I drive it. It looks big, burly and badass, but the ride is smooth and serene. As for speed humps and speed bumps, they barely feel like anything." — Dan Edmunds

Technology

"I have become dependent on how easy Apple CarPlay makes it to connect to Bluetooth. I don't think I could ever go back to regular Bluetooth pairing again. But I do have a few gripes. There isn't a good place for my phone, and the USB port is hidden nearly out of sight in a dark corner. Ram and Jeep products have added illumination around the port to aid connection in low light, and that's something that the Colorado could really use." — Dan Edmunds

"The inductive phone charging pad is in a good location so long as you're not heavy on the brake pedal. But it's simply not wide enough for modern phones." — Calvin Kim, road test engineer

Cargo Space

"I went to Home Depot to buy 16 bags of gravel. At 40 pounds apiece, that adds up to 640 pounds. My wife and daughter accompanied me and, between the three of us, we weigh 420 pounds. Add gravel and passengers, and you get 1,060 pounds.

"What's the ZR2's payload? It's just 1,110 pounds because its dedicated off-road suspension is optimized for long-travel compliance, not payload. Hauling ass, not gravel, if you will. The moral of the story: We were just a single 40-pound sack away from maxing out the ZR2. And, yes, people are payload." — Dan Edmunds

"The corner steps built into the ends of the Colorado and the Silverado are really useful, but the ZR2 doesn't have them in order to maximize off-road departure clearance. I get it, but the ZR2's jacked-up suspension produces a much higher bed and tailgate lip than a standard Colorado. Climbing in to deal with the bags of gravel wasn't easy. It's another example of how the ZR2 isn't the payload monster in the Colorado lineup." — Dan Edmunds