Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Consumer Reviews

Are you kidding? Rich , 11/15/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have had this beauty since November of 1995. Never has she let me down. She now has 278,000 and I just came back from a 3 week hunt in the mountains of Arizona. I used the 4 wheel drive. She was up and down muddy roads, in the snow, and up steep grades. I never worried for a second that she wouldn't make it. I will never sell or trade. I'm thinking of including her in my will. Report Abuse

Chevy Quality lurod2001 , 05/19/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have had this truck since brand new. Currently has 145000 miles and still going strong. Starts right away, drives anywhere, pulls great and gas mpg not too bad for such a big vehicle. In my opinion, this is the best chevy body, after the body from the 68-72 years. The interior looks brand new. I had a coat of scotchguard applied from the dealer when I bought it. I have had lots of vehicles, both American and Japanese, from 50k vehicles to a recent Scion Xb and I got to say this is the only vehicle I've kept for this long. I tell my 7 year old son he will be driving this truck to (if gas is not $10 a gallon!). There are a lot of Chevys on the road---250k for his truck is the norm. Report Abuse

1995 K1500 vtman731 , 10/23/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck for $300.00 it had 206000 miles on it. It was a plow truck it was beat to death i spent $1000.00 on parts and it runs great it has a 350 in it the eng does not burn any oil i hall wood great all around work truck Report Abuse

1995 Silverado Extended Cab spike_n58 , 04/08/2013 C1500 Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck about 2 week's ago, She had 122,200 mile's. Everything work's, and run's smooth as a kitten purring. The v6 is plenty of power for what I use it for. It get's excellent gas mileage. My wife love's it, She has a 2010 cobalt, and she drive's the truck more than the car! The service engine soon light come's on every now and then, I can't seem to find anything wrong with it, I think It's a short. Also it is a 5 speed automatic. Report Abuse