Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive luxury wagon
This car ended up being my choice over BMW and Audi wagons. The styling is more distinctive, both exterior and interior. I have the 3.6L engine, and the 318 hp pulls this car with plenty of power. This car ended up costing me less than a 3 Series or A4 wagon, and I got more features and space without sacrificing being fun to drive. Very satisfied with this car.
Wagons Ho!!
I LOVE a station wagon and was thrilled when my favorite car designed one. This is my 4th Caddy, the first two being STS's and third an SRX. The SRX was my least favorite. Wagons are wonderful. You have the style, ride and comfort of a fancy sedan with the luggage space of an SUV. I haul around two Golden Retrievers and they like the comfort also. Although the head room in the SRX was better for the dogs because in the wagon they tend to hit the inside roof area and turn on the overhead light, they still look darn good in my diamond white Caddy. ;) Update. I have had my car for three years now and I still love it. My only complaint is the floor mats. They need to design a way that they stay in place. The button/hook has ripped out of the carpet and the floor mat is constantly sliding under the peddles. I have removed it from the car for safety reasons. Currently I have 63000 miles and it still runs great. Jan 6, 2019 and still loving my car. Just wish I had floor mats.
2012 cts 4
3.0 v6 packs a punch for what it is. The car is the perfect size, it is nimble and aggressive. However the AWD isnt perfect, the carrier bearing has given out once.... Well u joint broke and sheered the bolts. It was unfortunate, but I got rid of the vehicle
We call it the Arc
Traded my C5 Roadster for this on a rainy day. Drives great in rain snow and the panoramic sunroof is for all the other days. Was told the CTS-V goes through brakes and tires like crazy. I have 67K miles and the original brakes and tires. Performance and mpg on regular gas is phenomenal! The AWD system puts all the power to the ground and does not embarrass. GPS would not update and went on the fritz. Cadillac replaced it under warranty. No other issues.
