Vehicle overview

Although the 2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon will never be every shopper's cup of tea, there's no denying that it brings real panache to a historically staid vehicle genre. And it's still quite functional as five-passenger station wagons go. You could commute in it every day, and there's enough room inside to ferry the kids to school while carrying a golden retriever in the cargo area. Mind you, the CTS wagon is not without a few functional flaws. But if you can work around these issues, it's an intriguing option for an upscale family car.

Apart from the daring bodywork on the Cadillac CTS wagon, you'll notice that it's a little bigger than most other luxury-brand wagons in this price range. It's basically a midsize car, and this has obvious space benefits inside its nicely furnished cabin. Even with its larger footprint, the CTS handles well and turns out to be surprisingly fun. Acceleration is respectable with either of the V6 engines, and all-wheel drive is optional for shoppers needing extra winter-weather grip.

However, you might find fault with the 2014 CTS wagon's overly stiff ride, which is an issue with either of the available sport suspension packages. In addition, the driver seat is oddly positioned relative to the front console and the pedals, which can make it difficult to get comfortable behind the wheel. Finally, the dramatically sloping roof line makes it tricky to see out the back of this wagon, so the available rearview camera is almost a necessity.

If you're set on getting a premium-brand wagon, there are a few alternatives in this price range. Our favorite is the recently redesigned 2014 BMW 3 Series wagon, which comes with a potent pair of fuel-efficient four-cylinder engines (your choice of gasoline or diesel), while offering an excellent ride/handling compromise and a spacious, high-quality cabin. Another good option is the 2014 Audi Allroad, which has an equally luxurious interior and also gives you some light-duty off-road ability. Although not as sporting as the others, the Acura TSX wagon and Volvo XC70 are solid all-around picks that also merit consideration.

In the end, the one thing that none of these competitors can really match is the 2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon's distinctive style. If that's the Caddy's main draw for you, we can recommend this generally capable luxury station wagon with few reservations.

