Used 1993 Cadillac Allante Consumer Reviews

Don , 05/14/2016 2dr Convertible

This is an update of my November, 2017 update of a review. My Allante now is 25 years old and I still love it. I recently changed some oil cooler lines that were getting soft after 25 years. Other than that and keeping up with oil changes, tires and battery. I just drive it and enjoy it. It runs and looks great. I continue to enjoy driving it. It remains is one of the most comfortable two-seat convertibles I have ever driven, especially the '93 model which has plush seats instead of the narrow and hard seats in earlier Allantes. I have owned an Allante since 1991. I loved my '91 Allante, but wanted the more comfortable seats and Northstar engine in the '93. I am glad I bought the '93 and feel happy every time I drive it. I am quite tall and the car is one of the few two-seat convertibles that actually fits and is comfortable. This year, I finally had the local Cadillac dealer remove the engine and re-seal everything. The car had some oil leaks and I wanted them stopped. The dealer did a fantastic job and the car does not leak anywhere. The engine still will redline in the first three gears and probably would redline in fourth gear if I had a place to legally go that fast. I love the sound of the Northstar engine when it revs. The car is a delight to drive on long trips and is very fast and stable. It is a great touring car with a large trunk for luggage. I am very strict about following Cadillac's recommend maintenance schedule and change the brake fluid, oil and anti-freeze as recommended in the manual. Other than a few minor maintenance items (replace the CD player, radio power antenna, trunk pull-down motor and replacing the two small convertible boot cover struts, the car has required no major maintenance and is extremely reliable. The car is a classic, understated beauty that continues to get many compliments, even though it now is almost 25 years old. The paint still looks like new and the leather is soft and free of cracks. I am impressed with how well the car has held up. I have several other custom and antique cars, but the Allante remains my favorite to drive. Other than initially learning how to open and close the convertible top, the car is very straight forward to operate. I read some complaints about the convertible top, but I have never found it to be a problem. Just follow the directions in the owner's manual and it works as advertised. A power top would have been nice, but it was not offered. I love the Northstar engine. It has lots of torque and power. The engine pulls hard up to redline and sounds great. I can think of nothing that I do not like about the Allante. The Allante Club is active and has local, regional and national events. The club provides good contacts and information about keeping these cars up. Most needed parts are readily available from Dick Hussey at Allante Source in Florida. Dick knows everything about Allantes and is always helpful. He has most parts you will ever need. Dick is a great guy to deal with. The '93 Allante is a wonderful car and I intend to keep it as long as I can drive. I believe the allante will be a more collectible car in a few years and people will be sorry they did not buy one when they could get it at a good price. Buy one and enjoy it.