Used 1993 Cadillac Allante for Sale Near Me
11 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,375 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,900
- 80,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,430
- 46,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,899
- 61,547 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,595
- 44,096 miles
$11,997
- 51,536 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
- 96,068 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
- 100,869 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 61,331 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,910
- 88,541 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
- 30,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Allante searches:
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Allante
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Allante
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.615 Reviews
Report abuse
Don,05/14/2016
2dr Convertible
This is an update of my November, 2017 update of a review. My Allante now is 25 years old and I still love it. I recently changed some oil cooler lines that were getting soft after 25 years. Other than that and keeping up with oil changes, tires and battery. I just drive it and enjoy it. It runs and looks great. I continue to enjoy driving it. It remains is one of the most comfortable two-seat convertibles I have ever driven, especially the '93 model which has plush seats instead of the narrow and hard seats in earlier Allantes. I have owned an Allante since 1991. I loved my '91 Allante, but wanted the more comfortable seats and Northstar engine in the '93. I am glad I bought the '93 and feel happy every time I drive it. I am quite tall and the car is one of the few two-seat convertibles that actually fits and is comfortable. This year, I finally had the local Cadillac dealer remove the engine and re-seal everything. The car had some oil leaks and I wanted them stopped. The dealer did a fantastic job and the car does not leak anywhere. The engine still will redline in the first three gears and probably would redline in fourth gear if I had a place to legally go that fast. I love the sound of the Northstar engine when it revs. The car is a delight to drive on long trips and is very fast and stable. It is a great touring car with a large trunk for luggage. I am very strict about following Cadillac's recommend maintenance schedule and change the brake fluid, oil and anti-freeze as recommended in the manual. Other than a few minor maintenance items (replace the CD player, radio power antenna, trunk pull-down motor and replacing the two small convertible boot cover struts, the car has required no major maintenance and is extremely reliable. The car is a classic, understated beauty that continues to get many compliments, even though it now is almost 25 years old. The paint still looks like new and the leather is soft and free of cracks. I am impressed with how well the car has held up. I have several other custom and antique cars, but the Allante remains my favorite to drive. Other than initially learning how to open and close the convertible top, the car is very straight forward to operate. I read some complaints about the convertible top, but I have never found it to be a problem. Just follow the directions in the owner's manual and it works as advertised. A power top would have been nice, but it was not offered. I love the Northstar engine. It has lots of torque and power. The engine pulls hard up to redline and sounds great. I can think of nothing that I do not like about the Allante. The Allante Club is active and has local, regional and national events. The club provides good contacts and information about keeping these cars up. Most needed parts are readily available from Dick Hussey at Allante Source in Florida. Dick knows everything about Allantes and is always helpful. He has most parts you will ever need. Dick is a great guy to deal with. The '93 Allante is a wonderful car and I intend to keep it as long as I can drive. I believe the allante will be a more collectible car in a few years and people will be sorry they did not buy one when they could get it at a good price. Buy one and enjoy it.
Related Cadillac Allante info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
- Used Land Rover LR2 2014
- Used Nissan Cube 2011
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2011
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2011
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible 2014
- Used MINI Clubman 2013
- Used Honda CR-Z 2013
- Used BMW 6 Series 2010
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2015
- Used Volvo C70 2012
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric 2018
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2010
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac XT6 Buffalo NY
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Detroit MI
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT Mckinney TX
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Corona CA
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe San Antonio TX
- Used Cadillac XT4 Melbourne FL
- Used Cadillac DTS Wilmington DE
- Used Cadillac CTS Torrance CA
- Used Cadillac XLR Mesa AZ
- Used Cadillac CTS Phoenix AZ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CTS 2012 Athens GA
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2017 Stockton CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018 Pensacola FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX